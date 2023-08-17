TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women's

TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Considering the current form and the team on paper, MNR-W should win this match against TRT-W.

TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women

Date

17th August 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

TRT-W have lost both the games they played at home this season.

TRT-W is currently placed seventh in the points table with only one win out of the five matches. ‘

Nat Sciver-Brunt is the only one who has made a difference with the bat as she scored 144 runs in 4 innings in the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Kirstie Gordon has been the only consistent performer with the ball for TRT-W as she is their highest wicket taker with 6 wickets in 4 innings.

MNR-W also has only one win under their tally and as a result are sitting at fifth position in the league standings.

Sophie Ecclestone and Fi Morris are top two wicket takers for MNR-W in the tournament with 6 and 7 wickets respectively.

Ecclestone has taken wickets every 10 balls in this tournament, while Morris has an incredible bowling strike rate of 7.28.

Alana King took 4 wickets last time these two sides met.

Ecclestone has three wickets in a total of two games against TRT-W till date.

Bryony Smith is the only player after Nat Sciver who has made a difference with the bat for TRT-W this season.

Harmanpreet has scored 58 off 56 for TRT-W this season. She will be up against her former team for the first time in the tournament.

Amanda Wellington has 4 wickets at a strike rate of 15 against TRT-W in the Hundred competition.

Pick one team at least with mostly spinners.

Pick one team with only top four batters from both the sides.

TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham is a balanced one. Both seamers and spinners get assistance from the surface. Meanwhile, batting becomes difficult as the game progresses. Therefore, the team winning the toss should bat first. The first innings score is expected to be around 130.

Weather Report

The sky will remain partly cloudy with no rain predicted during the match time in Nottingham.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Fran Wilson, Joanne Gardner, Naomi Dattani, Katherine Sciver- Brunt, Alana King, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie Gordon

Manchester Originals Women: Emma Lamb, Ami Campell, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Ecclestone, Amanda- Jade Wellington, Ellie Threlkeld, Fi Morris, Katie George, Mahika Gaur

TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nat Sciver-Brunt: Nat Sciver will be the best captaincy choice for this game. She is TRT-W's best player at the moment. She is their top run scorer with 144 runs in four games including an unbeaten 81 against London Spirit. Her all-round abilities makes her different from the rest of the players in any game in this format.

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone undoubtedly will be one of the safest captaincy picks for this game. She has good past records against TRT-W and will always be one of the key players to watch out for in this format.

Fi Morris: Fi Morris will be another brilliant captaincy choice ahead of this game. Her all-round abilities make her different from the crowd. In addition, she is also currently the highest wicket-taker for MNR-W with 7 wickets in 3 games at a strike rate of 7.28.

TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Emma Lamb: Emma Lamb has been selected only by 21% of the teams as of writing this. She played her best innings in her last outing against Northern Superchargers and therefore, considering her form, she will be a brilliant differential pick ahead of this game.

Naomi Dattani: Naomi Dattani had a couple of tough games. However she will be worth taking the risk in this game considering her all-round abilities. She has been picked hardly by any team and therefore, picking her can be a huge difference maker to your points tally.

TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harmanpreet Kaur: We all know how big a player Harmanpreet Kaur is but her current form with the bat is not convincing at all. She will start this game as a risky option and therefore, it is advisable to avoid picking her in any of your XI.

TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If TRT-W bat first

Complete team with three of Dottin, Dattani, Wellington, Stonehouse

If MNR-W bat first

Complete team with three of Lamb, Gaur, Bryce, Campbell

TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If TRT-W bat first

Complete team with three of Morris, King, Campbell, Smith

If MNR-W bat first

Complete team with three of Gardner, Dattani, Gaur, Bryce

TRT-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction:

Considering the current form and the team on paper, MNR-W should win this match against TRT-W.