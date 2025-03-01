News
This season’s Australia Domestic One-Day Cup saw numerous top performers across departments, with several players showcasing their skills.
features
Last updated: March 1, 2025

4 Players Who Shone in the Australia Domestic One Day Cup Who Could Play the 2027 World Cup Ft. Former RCB Star

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

This tournament's main focus has been strengthening Australia’s 50-over team, and the future looks bright.

This season's Australia Domestic One-Day Cup saw numerous top performers across departments, with several players showcasing their skills.

This season’s Australia Domestic One-Day Cup saw numerous top performers across departments, with several players showcasing their superior skill sets. Not only youngsters but several veteran players redeemed themselves in the competition and reminded everyone about their capabilities.

This tournament’s main focus has been strengthening Australia’s 50-over team, and the future looks bright. Several top performers will get a spot in the ODI unit, and the best will stand a chance to feature in the World Cup 2027 squad.

We look at four top performers in this season’s One-Day Cup.

Josh Philippe

Josh Philippe featured in six games and made an immediate impact while playing for New South Wales this season. He scored 270 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 105.46 in six innings, including a century. Philippe also made vital contributions with the gloves behind the sticks.

Mitchell Owen

Mitchell Owen might have come into the limelight due to his Big Bash League 2024/25 heroics, but he was also at his destructive best in the 50-over competition. He accumulated 239 runs at an average of 47.80 and a strike rate of 206.03 in five outings, including a century. Further, Owen also snared three wickets, showing his all-round value.

Beau Webster

Beau Webster impressed one and all with his Test debut against India, but he was at his best in the One-Day Cup competition, especially with the ball. He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 16 wickets at 9.56 runs apiece in five innings. Further, Webster also scored 31 runs with the willow.

Matt Renshaw

Matt Renshaw was among the most consistent run-scorers this season, making a solid case for the comeback. He scored 305 runs at an average of 50.83 and a strike rate of 114.23 in seven innings, including two fifties and a century. He ended the competition as the second-leading run-getter and might come into the fray for national selection.

