Ryan Rickelton To Marco Jansen – Who Makes It Into The SA20 2025 Team Of The Tournament?

With the SA20 2025 season concluding, we bring you our Team of the Tournament and how the players fared for their respective franchises.

The third edition of the SA20 ended with MI Cape Town clinching their maiden championship. Rashid Khan-led side blew away Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s hopes of a three-peat with a dominant 76-run victory in the final in Johannesburg.

The tournament witnessed some mind-blowing individual and team performances throughout the season. The below team has batting depth till No.8 and at least seven bowling options. Joe Root, Richard Gleeson, Hardus Viljoen, Liam Dawson, and Bjorn Fortuin were some of the unfortunate players who performed brilliantly but didn’t make it into the Team of the Tournament.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (397 Runs @ 33.08 Avg, 166.80 SR)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius was the find of this SA20 season, leaving everyone stunned with his shot-making at times. The 18-year-old sensation played a key role for Paarl Royals at the top of the order and ended up as the top run-scorer of the tournament in his debut season. Pretorius blasted 97 off 51 on debut against Sunrisers but his 83 off 52 while countering MI Cape Town’s plan was perhaps the highlight of his season.

#BetwaySA20 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐒 🥇



The 𝑩𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒐𝒏 goes to Lhuan-dre Pretorius#WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/RafNRxFI1C — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) February 8, 2025

Ryan Rickelton (wk) (336 Runs @ 48 Avg, 178.72 SR)

Ryan Rickelton missed three of the first four games of the season due to injury and illness but ended up as the fourth-highest run-getter. The dazzling MI Cape Town opener struck at an incredible rate of 178.72, continuing his form from Test cricket. Rickelton smashed three fifties, including a magnificent 89 off 39 against Joburg Super Kings. Rickelton also hit 42 off 27 and 33 off 15 in the two playoff fixtures, playing a vital role in their match-winning campaign.

Rassie van der Dussen (393 Runs @ 49.12, 129.70 SR)

There have been doubts over Rassie van der Dussen’s place in T20 cricket and South Africa’s ODI side. He showed an improved intent in this competition and gave MI Cape Town good starts consistently. His score of 91 not out in 64 deliveries against Paarl Royals at Paarl was his best knock of the tournament.

Aiden Markram (c) (340 Runs @ 37.77 Avg, 130.26 SR / 5 Wks @ 8.04 Econ)

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape skipper was one of the biggest reasons they mounted a great comeback to reach the final. Their batting unit struggled badly this season and Aiden Markram rescued the team on multiple occasions. He hit three fifties, all of which came in crunch situations. Having led Sunrisers to two titles, Markram will be the captain of the SA20 Team of the Tournament.

Dewald Brevis (291 Runs @ 48.50 Avg, 184.17 SR)

Dewald Brevis has long been touted as the next big thing but his performances just weren’t there. But he changed that with a remarkable SA20 2025 season. Batting in the middle and lower middle order, Brevis produced multiple impactful knocks. He hit two fifties and had the best strike rate in the tournament. His 38 off just 18 in the final to give MI Cape Town an above par score to defend.

#BetwaySA20 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐒 🥇



The 𝑹𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒓 for the 2025 season goes to Dewald Brevis#WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/COcD4lihV2 — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) February 8, 2025

George Linde (161 Runs @ 153.33 SR / 11 Wks @ 6.29 Econ)

George Linde’s season raised questions about why South Africa doesn’t play him more regularly. Linde was instrumental in MI Cape Town lifting the trophy, making an impact with both bat and ball. Often coming in the middle overs, he averaged 40 while striking at 153. With the ball, he picked 11 wickets at an excellent economy. In the final, Linde struck 20 off 14 and bagged two for 20 in his four overs.

Donovan Ferreira (163 Runs @ 155.23 SR / 8 Wks @ 5.81 Econ)

Donovan Ferreira was one of the shining lights for Joburg Super Kings in the third edition, helping them get to the playoffs. Playing a difficult role of a finisher, Ferreira produced several cameos on tough pitches. He was excellent with his off-spin bowling, ending the season with the best economy rate in the tournament.

Marco Jansen (204 Runs @ 125.15 SR / 19 Wks @ 7.14 Econ)

Marco Jansen was the Player of the Tournament for his phenomenal all-round performance to take his side to the final. Jansen was the top wicket-taker in the tournament, consistently turning matches in their favour. He bagged 19 wickets at 7.14 runs per over and also stepped up with the bat on occasions. His exceptional display came against Pretoria Capitals at Gqeberha where he made 24 off 20 before running through the opponent with four for 13.

#BetwaySA20 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐒 🥇



The 2025 𝑩𝒆𝒕𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒐𝒏 is none other than Marco Jansen#WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/gUzUgn9s7N — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) February 8, 2025

Kagiso Rabada (12 Wks @ 6.53 Econ)

The premier Protea fast bowler Kagiso Rabada went under the radar for the most part of the season but had a good campaign. He took 12 scalps from eight innings and his economy rate of 6.53 was the second best amongst pacers. Rabada used his smarts well throughout the season and wasn’t predictable.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (14 Wks @ 6.77 Econ)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman played a crucial role in Paarl Royals finishing second in the league stage. He claimed 14 wickets in the season from 12 innings at 6.77 runs per over. Mujeeb picked two wickets in five of those games as the Royals applied spin chokehold on the opponents.

Noor Ahmad (13 Wks @ 6.90 Econ)

Noor Ahmad was arguably the only saving grace for Durban’s Super Giants in an otherwise forgettable campaign. The left-arm wrist spinner was unplayable for most batters in the tournament. He picked up 13 wickets from nine innings at an economy of 6.90, including best bowling figures of 4 for 25.

12th Player – Richard Gleeson (14 Wks @ 8.04)

Richard Gleeson had an impressive campaign for Sunrisers Eastern Cape, using change of pace to great advantage. Gleeson was superb in the final, picking two for 22 in four overs.

