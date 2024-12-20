5 Delhi Capitals Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

After a disappointing campaign last year, where they finished 6th and failed to qualify for the playoffs, DC will be eager to make a strong comeback in IPL 2025.

The recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 saw some exciting performances from players across India, many of whom are now gearing up for IPL 2025.

Among these, Delhi Capitals (DC) players stood out with their remarkable performances, signaling their readiness for the upcoming season.

After a disappointing campaign last year, where they finished 6th and failed to qualify for the playoffs, DC will be eager to make a strong comeback in IPL 2025.

The standout performances of their key players in the SMAT 2024 will undoubtedly boost their confidence as they look to have a much stronger season this time around.

Here, we take a look at five Delhi Capitals players who were in sensational form during the SMAT 2024.

Abishek Porel

Delhi Capitals retained Abishek Porel for INR 4 crore before the IPL 2025 auction. He represented Bengal in the SMAT 2024, where he scored 335 runs in 9 matches, with a best of 81, an average of 41.87, and a strike rate of 158.76, including 3 fifties. His impressive domestic form has made him a key player for DC, and he looks set to make a significant impact in the upcoming IPL season.

DC’s decision to retain Abishek Porel comes after his solid performance last season and his continued success in domestic cricket. With his consistent performances, Porel is expected to play a vital role for DC in IPL 2025, adding depth and stability to their batting order .

Karun Nair

Karun Nair has been bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Vidarbha in the SMAT 2024, Karun scored 255 runs in 6 matches, with a best of 77, an average of 42.50, and a strike rate of 177.08, including 3 fifties. His strong domestic form has put him in a good position to revive his T20 career, and he is now set to represent DC in the upcoming IPL season.

Though Karun may start on the bench, his recent performances suggest he could be used as an impact player or even get an opportunity in the playing XI in the future. With his form and versatility, he could provide valuable depth to the DC squad in IPL 2025.

Ashutosh Sharma

Delhi Capitals purchased Ashutosh Sharma for INR 3.80 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Railways in the SMAT 2024, Ashutosh scored 164 runs in 5 matches, with a best of 59*, an average of 82.00, and a strike rate of 167.34, including 2 fifties. His consistent and explosive performances in domestic cricket have made him a valuable addition to the DC squad as a potential finisher for the upcoming season.

Ashutosh also had an impressive campaign last season in the IPL with Punjab Kings, and he will be eager to replicate that form for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. With his ability to finish games and his strong domestic record, Ashutosh is expected to play a crucial role in DC’s middle order this season.

Darshan Nalkande

Delhi Capitals acquired Darshan Nalkande for INR 30 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Vidarbha in the SMAT 2024, Darshan took 12 wickets in 6 matches, with a best of 3/28 and an economy rate of 9.57, which is on the higher side. Despite the high economy, his wicket-taking ability makes him a valuable asset for the team.

Darshan seems ready to make an impact for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season. Though he may start as a backup, he will be eager to seize any opportunity that comes his way and showcase his skills when given the chance. His potential to contribute with the ball makes him a promising addition to the squad.

Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals retained Axar Patel for INR 16.50 crore before the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Gujarat in the SMAT 2024, Axar scored 134 runs in 7 matches, with a best of 56*, an average of 67.00, and a strike rate of 171.79. In addition to his impressive batting, he also took 6 wickets in the tournament, showcasing his all-round capabilities.

As the most reliable all-rounder in the squad, Axar Patel has consistently delivered with both bat and ball. His performances in domestic cricket have solidified his importance to Delhi Capitals, and he will be looking to replicate his success in IPL 2025, playing a pivotal role in the team’s campaign.

