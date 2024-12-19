5 Gujarat Titans Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

After a challenging season last season, the team will be looking to bounce back with their new signings and aim for a successful campaign in the upcoming season.

The recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 saw several IPL players in action, with many delivering standout performances for their respective state teams.

Gujarat Titans (GT) players also made their mark in the tournament, showcasing their form and readiness ahead of IPL 2025.

Here, we take a look at five Gujarat Titans players who were in sensational form during the SMAT 2024.

Anuj Rawat

Gujarat Titans secured Anuj Rawat for INR 30 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Anuj impressed with his performances, scoring 192 runs at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 141.17, with a highest score of 73*. His aggressive batting style and consistency make him a promising prospect for the Titans.

As Gujarat Titans’ backup wicketkeeper and a potential backup option for Indian batters in the playing XI, Anuj will be looking to make the most of any opportunities in IPL 2025. With his strong showing in SMAT 2024, he will be eager to prove his worth and make an impact in the upcoming season.

Nishant Sindhu

Nishant Sindhu was bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 30 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, he had a impressive campaign, scoring 200 runs in 7 matches with a highest score of 100* at an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 145.98. His impressive performance included 1 century and 1 fifty, showcasing his potential as a powerful middle-order batter.

Nishant looks set to be part of the Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2025, though he may have to wait for his opportunity as there are established players ahead of him in the pecking order. However, if he continues his strong form, Nishant could earn a place in the playing XI and make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

Ishant Sharma

Gujarat Titans acquired veteran pacer Ishant Sharma for INR 75 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Ishant showcased his T20 prowess by picking up 10 wickets in 7 matches with a best of 2/12 and an impressive economy rate of 7.16. His performances highlighted that he still has the skills to excel in the shortest format of the game.

There can be times when Prasidh Krishna may need to manage his workload, opening the door for Ishant Sharma to feature in Gujarat Titans’ playing XI during IPL 2025. With his vast experience and strong recent form, Ishant has the potential to deliver impactful performances whenever given the opportunity.

Mahipal Lomror

Mahipal Lomror, acquired by Gujarat Titans for INR 1.70 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, showcased his abilities while representing Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. In seven matches, he scored 146 runs, with a highest score of 51 not out, averaging 36.50 and maintaining an impressive strike rate of 141.74. His performances underline his capability as a reliable middle-order batter.

With his consistent domestic form in both T20s and first-class cricket, Lomror emerges as a strong backup option for Gujarat Titans’ middle order. If given opportunities in IPL 2025, he has the potential to make a significant impact and contribute to the team’s success.

Sai Kishore

Sai Kishore, reacquired by Gujarat Titans for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, represented Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, where he took 9 wickets in 7 matches with a best of 2/2 and an economy rate of 7.52.

A dependable left-arm spinner, Sai Kishore could play a key role for the Titans in spin-friendly conditions. He has the potential to complement Washington Sundar and Rashid Khan effectively and could also serve as a valuable impact player when required in the upcoming season.

