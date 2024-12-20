5 PBKS Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

After finishing 9th in IPL 2024, where they struggled to make a significant impact, Punjab Kings will be aiming for a stronger and more consistent performance in IPL 2025.

The recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 showcased some thrilling performances from players across India, many of whom are now gearing up for the IPL 2025 season.

Among the standout performers were the players from Punjab Kings, who impressed with their exceptional form and set the stage for an exciting IPL campaign.

After finishing 9th in IPL 2024, where they struggled to make a significant impact, Punjab Kings will be aiming for a stronger and more consistent performance in IPL 2025.

The impressive displays from their key players in the SMAT 2024 have certainly boosted their confidence, and they will be hoping to make a mark in the upcoming season.

Here, we take a look at five Punjab Kings players who were in sensational form during the SMAT 2024.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore, the second-highest price in IPL history. He has shown excellent form ahead of IPL 2025. Leading Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, he scored 345 runs in 9 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike rate of 188.52. His highest score was an unbeaten 130. Shreyas’ performances helped Mumbai clinch the title. He now looks ready to shine for PBKS, possibly as their captain.

The year 2024 has been exceptional for Shreyas Iyer’s, with major achievements including the IPL title with KKR, the Ranji Trophy, the Irani Cup, and the SMAT title. Punjab Kings will hope his winning mentality and form can drive them to a successful IPL 2025 campaign.

Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab Kings retained Prabhsimran Singh for INR 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Punjab in the SMAT 2024, Prabhsimran showcased his potential by scoring 207 runs in 6 matches at an impressive strike rate of 165.60. His top score of 62 and average of 34.50 highlight his consistency and ability to deliver in the shortest format.

With his strong performances, Prabhsimran appears ready to take on the role of opener for PBKS in IPL 2025. As a promising young talent, he will be a crucial part of the team’s plans for the upcoming season, aiming to provide solid starts and contribute significantly to their campaign.

Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya was purchased by Punjab Kings for INR 3.80 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He has shown outstanding form during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. Representing Delhi, he has scored 325 runs in 9 matches, including a century (102) and a fifty. With an impressive average of 40.62 and a strike rate of 176.63, Priyansh has proven his ability to score quickly. This makes him a key player to watch.

Considering Punjab Kings’ history of backing uncapped players, Priyansh Arya could very well find himself in the playing XI for IPL 2025. His strong performances in SMAT 2024 have raised expectations. He is seen as an exciting prospect who could make a significant impact for the team in the upcoming season.

Suryansh Shedge

Suryansh Shedge was acquired by Punjab Kings for INR 30 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Mumbai in the SMAT 2024, he scored 131 runs in 9 matches, with a best of 36* and an impressive average of 43.66. His strike rate of 251.92 highlights his ability to finish games. He played key roles in matches against Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha, and in the final against Madhya Pradesh. Shedge has proven himself as a reliable lower-middle-order batter, capable of handling pressure situations.

In addition to his batting, Shedge also contributed with the ball, taking 8 wickets with a best of 2/11. His all-round performances have shown that he can be a valuable asset for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. Like Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge has the potential to play a crucial role for the team.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Haryana in the SMAT 2024, Chahal took 10 wickets in 7 matches, with a best of 4/9 and an impressive economy rate of 4.76. His exceptional performance throughout the tournament reinforced why he remains one of the best spinners in domestic cricket.

As the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, Chahal will be looking to bring his experience and skills to Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. He has the ability to control the game and take crucial wickets. Chahal will play a key role in PBKS’ spin department. He will aim to replicate his past successes and help the team achieve its goals.

Also, Arshdeep Singh, representing Punjab in SMAT 2024, took 6 wickets in 5 matches. His best performance was 2/21 against Bengal. Shashank Singh, who represented Chhattisgarh, scored 102 runs in 5 matches, with his highest score being 36.

