LSG and Punjab Kings Stars Churn Out Timely Performances To Propel Sunrisers Eastern Cape to Qualifer 2 of SA20 2025

There’s something about Sunrisers Eastern Cape peaking at the right time in SA20, and the Orange Army did it again in the 2025 edition. They lost the first three games to start the campaign in the worst possible way but gained momentum just in time to end in the third position and qualify for the next stage.

Last night, during the Eliminator against the Joburg Super Kings, Sunrisers Eastern Cape was again in trouble while batting first. While they were off to a brisk start, they lost their way in the middle and lost too many wickets.

Aiden Markram plays a great knock to rescue the Sunrisers Eastern Cape

At one stage, the two-time champions were 75/4 in nine overs and looked set to end with a below-par total. JSK spinners were bowling well and didn’t allow easy runs after their pacers went for too much early on.

However, Aiden Markram showed his true class and weaved a prudent knock to keep Eastern Cape on track despite quick wickets. He scored 62 runs in 40 deliveries, comprising five boundaries and two maximums, at a 155 strike rate.

He took calculative risks and manoeuvred the field to keep the innings going while hitting timely boundaries. It didn’t pressurise him or other batters, and Markram remained unbeaten throughout the innings, churning out another timely knock.

Marco Jansen puts on another all-round effort under pressure

Marco Jansen has been the saviour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s from the first season and came up with another all-round show against Joburg Super Kings. Firstly, he played a quickfire 23-run knock in just 12 deliveries, including two boundaries and as many maximums, at a strike rate of 191.67.

His knock was the main reason Eastern Cape breached the 170-run mark and got momentum in the death overs. Later, Jansen also took a big wicket of dangerous Devon Conway, who was off to a positive start.

He ended with the figures read: 4-0-31-1, which was a superb effort and vital in restricting Joburg Super Kings to a mere 152/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Eventually, Sunrisers Eastern Cape won by 32 runs and will face Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 today.

