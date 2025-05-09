News
indian-premier-league-ipl

[WATCH] BCCI Arranges Special Vande Bharat Train To Transport PBKS, Delhi Capitals Players and Staff From Dharamshala to Delhi After IPL 2025 Suspension

The video was posted by the IPL on their social media channels.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in collaboration with the Indian Railways, have arranged a special Vande Bharat train to transport Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) players from Dharamshala to Delhi. The development comes after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) was suspended due to the escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a video posted by the IPL on their social media channels, the players could be seen travelling on the train as they extended their gratitude to the BCCI for providing the swift remedy.

Watch the video below.

ALSO READ:

When will IPL 2025 resume?

There has been no confirmation on the restart date for IPL 2025. In the statement issued by BCCI earlier today, it is understood that the current suspension is only for a week with more details set to be provided in due course.

In case the IPL 2025 does not resume within a week, BCCI will need to look for a window to fit in the remaining games amidst a busy international cricketing calendar.

The timeframe between the last week of August and early September seems to be the ideal fit, during which Asia Cup was slated to be held but will likely be scrapped.

As for the playoffs race, there are still seven teams in contention. Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), PBKS and Mumbai Indians (MI) currently occupy the top four, respectively followed by DC, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the subsequent positions. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are already out.

BCCI
Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
PBKS vs DC
Punjab Kings

