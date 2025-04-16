News
DC vs RR Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 16, 2025

DC vs RR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams are coming into this match after losing their previous game.

DC vs RR Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match no. 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals lost their last match to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs. Out of the five matches they have played, they have won four and lost just one.

Rajasthan Royals were beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous game by nine wickets. They have played six matches till now, winning two and losing four.

DC vs RR Playing 11 Today

Both teams are coming into this match after losing their previous game, but they are still expected to go with the same playing eleven.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Faf du Plessis might still not be fit for this match as he missed the last game because of an injury. So, Delhi Capitals may go with the same team that played against Mumbai Indians.

DC XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Players: Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera

ALSO READ: DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

DC Batting Order:

Openers: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel
No.3: Karun Nair (likely impact player)
Middle-order: KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma
Lower-order: Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs RR

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals might also go with the same eleven despite losing their last match, as they would prefer not to make any changes to their team.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Players: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

ALSO READ: DC vs RR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

RR Batting Order:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson
No.3: Riyan Parag
Middle-order: Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga
Lower-order: Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya (likely impact player)

DC vs RR
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals

