DC vs RR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Today IPL 2025 Match

Match no. 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals lost their last match to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs. Out of the five matches they have played, they have won four and lost just one.

Rajasthan Royals were beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous game by nine wickets. They have played six matches till now, winning two and losing four.

DC vs RR Playing 11 Today

Both teams are coming into this match after losing their previous game, but they are still expected to go with the same playing eleven.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Faf du Plessis might still not be fit for this match as he missed the last game because of an injury. So, Delhi Capitals may go with the same team that played against Mumbai Indians.

DC XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Players: Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera

DC Batting Order:

Openers: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel

No.3: Karun Nair (likely impact player)

Middle-order: KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma

Lower-order: Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals might also go with the same eleven despite losing their last match, as they would prefer not to make any changes to their team.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Players: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

RR Batting Order:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson

No.3: Riyan Parag

Middle-order: Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga

Lower-order: Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya (likely impact player)

