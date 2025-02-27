Former England Captain Named Mentor of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025

The former batter returns to the franchise he played for in 2012 and 2014.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been announced as the mentor of Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2025 season. At Delhi Capitals, Pietersen will work with head coach Hemang Badani, assistant coach Matthew Mott bowling coach Munaf Patel and Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao.

Kevin Pietersen returns to the Capitals

Pietersen returns to the franchise he played in 2012 and 2014 and had captained the side in his final year with the team. He played a total of 19 games in 2012 and 2014 combined and had scored 599 runs, including two fifties and one century. The team was called Delhi Daredevils back then. In 2012, the Daredevils had reached the IPL playoffs, eventually going down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 2. In 2014, the season when Pietersen captained the Daredevils, the team finished rock-bottom in eighth place in the IPL standings with just four points.

Apart from the Delhi Daredevils, Pietersen has also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Whom he captained for a short while) and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. Between August 2008 and January 2009, Pietersen also captained the England cricket team in 15 matches. This stint included England’s tour of India in 2008 for a two-match Test series, which the visitors lost 0-1. However, after a dispute with then then England head coach Peter Moores, Pietersen resigned as captain.

Delhi Capitals will look to clinch first title

The Delhi Capitals are yet to clinch the IPL title despite reaching the final once, in 2020. They had lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of that edition. In IPL 2024, the Capitals finished in sixth place with 14 points from as many matches. DC, who are yet to announce a captain for the season, will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on March 24.

