Four IPL Franchises Shortlisted To Buy the Hundred Teams.
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 27, 2025

Four IPL Franchises Shortlisted To Buy the Hundred Teams, To Compete With Tech Giants Google and Microsoft

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Let's take a look at which IPL franchise is targeting which Hundred team.

Four IPL Franchises Shortlisted To Buy the Hundred Teams.

As many as four Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners are in the race against top tech giants like Microsoft and Google to buy The Hundred teams in the final round of ECB’s sale of the eight Hundred franchises.

It has been understood that the four IPL teams are – Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals co-owners GMR Group, who recently bought majority ownership of Hampshire. 

However, as the bidding process still remains incomplete and the ECB is preparing to release the schedule for the 2025 Hundred season this week, the new owners are expected to take charge not before 2026.

ALSO READ:

Which IPL team is targeting which Hundred franchise?

Mumbai Indians: The five-time IPL champions MI are targeting to buy the stakes of Oval Invincibles. They are also on the shortlist for Manchester Originals as well. Investors are interested in the city because it is synonymous with two of the most famous football clubs – Manchester United and Manchester City.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: The Sun Group, owners of the Sunrisers franchises in the IPL and SA20 leagues, is reportedly among the shortlisted contenders for three teams in The Hundred – Trent Rockets, Northern Superchargers, and Welsh Fire.

Lucknow Super Giants: LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG Group has reportedly made it to the shortlist for acquiring London Spirit. Notably, LSG which was incepted in 2022, is the costliest IPL franchise. Reports indicate that RPSG had previously assessed Spirit at a valuation in the nine-figure range during earlier discussions. Furthermore, the group is reportedly among the shortlisted candidates for the Originals, based at Old Traff

Delhi Capitals: The GMR Group, co-owners of the Delhi Capitals, acquired majority stakes in Hampshire last year and is expected to become the primary shareholder of Southern Brave this year.

