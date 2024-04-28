'Every player has a different game' - Gautam Gambhir defends Virat Kohli's strike rate in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli’s strike rate has been a talking point following his lacklustre knock of 51 runs in 43 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

While analysts and fans criticised Virat Kohli’s slow tempo, Kolkata Knight Riders’ mentor, Gautam Gambhir, defended the knock.

While his plan to give more strike to Rajat Patidar, who was hitting spinners well, seemed effective, Virat couldn’t accelerate as he would have liked and ended up playing a negative impact knock. SRH bowlers were accurate with their plans, bowling slower ones on different lengths to agitate him, eventually leading to a dismissal in the 15th over.

While analysts and fans criticised Virat Kohli’s slow tempo, Kolkata Knight Riders’ mentor, Gautam Gambhir, defended the knock. Talking to Sportskeeda, he stated every player has a different game, and a team needs various types of batters.

“Every player has a different game. What Maxwell can do, Kohli cannot, and what Kohli can do, Maxwell cannot. You need to have different types of batters in your XI. If from No.1 to No.8 you stack it up with explosive batters, you may score 300 but also get bowled out for 30.”

Gautam Gambhir emphasises the importance of a win over a player’s strike rate

Adding to his point, Gautam Gambhir explained the importance of a win over the strike rate of an individual. He feels the strike rate is related to conditions and opposition.

“When you win, even a strike rate of 100 is good. but when you lose despite having a strike rate of 180, no one talks about it. That is the reality. Strike rate is directly related to conditions, opposition, venue, (and) match situation.”

While Gautam Gambhir has made a valid point, Virat Kohli certainly has his task cut out regarding his scoring rate following field restrictions. He often slows down significantly when the field is spread, putting pressure on his partner and batters to follow.

Virat Kohli’s waning expertise against off-pace deliveries has a massive role in such slowdowns. Earlier, Kohli could power pacers at all lengths and speeds, helping him to cover his low strike rate against spinners, but, unfortunately, that is not the case anymore.

