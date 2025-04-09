GT vs RR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous game.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match No. 23 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat are in good form, coming off a seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After losing their first game, they have won three matches in a row.

Rajasthan Royals are also coming off a win. They defeated Punjab Kings by 50 runs and have won two out of their four matches so far.

GT vs RR Playing 11 Today

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous game, so they are likely to stick with the same playing eleven.

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Gujarat Titans are in excellent form. Kagiso Rabada is still unavailable due to personal reasons and has missed the last two games. He is expected to miss this match as well. However, GT are likely to stick with the same playing eleven from their previous game, where Washington Sundar was included and made a strong impact.

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Impact Players: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan

GT Batting Order:

Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill No.3: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler Middle-order: Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford (likely impact player), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia,

Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford (likely impact player), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Lower-order: Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals are also coming into this match after a win in their previous game. They are expected to stick with the same playing eleven, where they had made a change by bringing in Yudhvir Charak, who is likely to retain his spot.



RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Players: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

RR Batting Order:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson No.3: Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag Middle-order: Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga

Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga Lower-order: Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya (likely impact player)

