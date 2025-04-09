News
GT vs RR Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 9, 2025

GT vs RR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous game.

GT vs RR Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match No. 23 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat are in good form, coming off a seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After losing their first game, they have won three matches in a row.

Rajasthan Royals are also coming off a win. They defeated Punjab Kings by 50 runs and have won two out of their four matches so far.

GT vs RR Playing 11 Today

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous game, so they are likely to stick with the same playing eleven.

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Gujarat Titans are in excellent form. Kagiso Rabada is still unavailable due to personal reasons and has missed the last two games. He is expected to miss this match as well. However, GT are likely to stick with the same playing eleven from their previous game, where Washington Sundar was included and made a strong impact.

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Impact Players: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan

ALSO READ: GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction

GT Batting Order:

  • Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill
  • No.3: Jos Buttler
  • Middle-order: Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford (likely impact player), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia,
  • Lower-order: Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs RR

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals are also coming into this match after a win in their previous game. They are expected to stick with the same playing eleven, where they had made a change by bringing in Yudhvir Charak, who is likely to retain his spot.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Players: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

ALSO READ: GT vs RR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

RR Batting Order:

  • Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson
  • No.3: Riyan Parag
  • Middle-order: Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga
  • Lower-order: Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya (likely impact player)

