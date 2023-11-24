IPL 2024 Auction: List of Rajasthan Royals (RR) Players Released and Retained - Latest Updates

After Paddikkal, Root and Holder are two big names the franchise might let go to free up space in the squad for their plans for the new season.

With the World Cup concluded, the focus will now shift to the IPL 2024 Auction where all 10 franchise teams are already in the planning stage of finalizing the list of players they would like to retain. Inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) will hope to emulate their success once again and lift the trophy for a second time after a long wait.

RR finished as runners-up in IPL 2022 but failed to qualify for the playoffs narrowly after finishing fifth in IPL 2023. Now, with the IPL 2024 mini auction coming up next month, Rajasthan Royals might make use of this and make a few changes to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

IPL 2024 Players Released

As of the previous season, BCCI allowed franchises to use the "TRADE" option where teams can exchange players between them. The 'IPL Trade Window' allows the franchises to either swap players between themselves or buy players for an all-cash deal.

The IPL 2024 players released will be put up on auction and get the opportunity to join another team before the league begins.

According to the IPL rules, each franchise can have 25 players in their squad, out of which a maximum of 8 can be foreign players. In Playing XI, each team can have a maximum of 4 overseas players in the mix.

IPL 2024 Auction Date

IPL 2024 Auction Date: BCCI planned to host the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai on December 19. The deadline for the final submission of the list of released and retained players is November 26.

IPL Auction 2024 Venue

IPL Auction 2024 Venue: BCCI planned to host the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai. As this will be a mini-auction, it will be a day-long event only. Notably, IPL 2024 Auction will be the first of its kind to be held overseas.

List of Rajasthan Royals (RR) Players Released Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

RR Players Released: Rajasthan Royals has already done a direct trade with LSG to secure the services of Avesh Khan in exchange of Devdutt Padikkal. After Paddikkal, Root and Holder are two big names the franchise might let go to free up space in the squad for their plans for the new season. However, the final Released Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be released by RR:

Devdutt Padikkal(Traded to LSG) Joe Root Jason Holder KC Cariappa Murugan Ashwin

List of Rajasthan Royals (RR) Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

RR Players Retained: The Royals franchise has brought in Avesh Khan as a new addition to their pace battery. They are also expected to retain their skipper Sanju Samson and young batting sensation Yashavi Jaiswal while foreign stars Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer are also expected to make the cut amongst other deserving players before the auction. The final Retained Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be retained by RR:

Yashasvi Jaiswal Shimron Hetmyer Sanju Samson (c&wk) Jos Buttler (wk) Dhruv Jurel (wk) Kuldip Yadav Navdeep Saini Kuldeep Sen Obed McCoy Yuzvendra Chahal Trent Boult Riyan Parag Ravichandran Ashwin Donovan Ferreira Kunal Rathore Adam Zampa KM Asif Akash Vashisht Abdul Basith Sandeep Sharma Avesh Khan (Traded from LSG)

IPL 2024 Teams Purse Value

BCCI increased the purse value of the franchises by INR 5 crores over the existing purse value of about INR 95 crores. While RR did a direct trade with LSG to secure the services of Avesh Khan, offloading big names such as Joe Root, Jason Holder will add 1 crore and 5.75 crore respectively more to their purse. The final purse value of the team will be decided after the franchises submit the retained and released players list.

RR Remaining purse: Rajasthan Royals have a remaining value of INR 3.35 crore.

Verdict:

Players like Root haven’t been in the best of form off late and that could be the reason for his noninclusion while they could also let go of KM Asif and Sandeep Sharma in a bid to look for fresh players in the auction. On the other hand, Riyan Parag has been stunning in the domestic circuit and that should prompt RR management to trust him for yet another year even after a disaster in IPL 2023. It would be interesting to see which players Rajasthan Royals will let go before the IPL 2024 auction.

