ishan kishan ipl 2025 srh vs rr
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 24, 2025

Ishan Kishan’s Celebration Aimed At Mumbai Indians? Former England Player Comments on SRH Star’s Century

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Kishan was bought by SRH in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 11.25 crore

ishan kishan ipl 2025 srh vs rr

Former England captain Michael Vaughan felt that the wild celebrations by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan after scoring a hundred against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were meant as a message for Indian selectors.

Kishan has been out of favour with the national team since 2023. He struggled in the IPL with Mumbai Indians (MI) last season as he managed only 320 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 148. However, the left-hander looked like a new batter on Sunday. He smashed 106 not out off 47 balls against a listless RR attack as SRH posted a mammoth 286/6 in 20 overs.

Ishan Kishan Sends A Message To The Selectors

Vaughan felt that Kishan’s wild celebrations were like pointing his bat at captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. 

“That celebration wasn’t just a celebration for three figures. That was a celebration maybe to Mumbai, maybe to the chairman of selectors, maybe to Rohit Sharma, maybe to the whole of India, maybe to the whole of the world. He’s a wonderfully balanced player,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

ALSO READ:

Former New Zealand seamer Simon Doull felt that leaving MI helped Kishan reach his first-ever IPL hundred. Kishan donned the MI blues for seven seasons

“For him, sometimes you just need a change. You just need a change in environment. We talked about how dysfunctional that Mumbai setup was last year. And for him to come into this setup and do what he did,” Doull said on the same show.

Kishan Leads SRH To Big Win vs RR

Vaughan had spoken about it in a metaphorical sense. Kishan revealed that it was meant for his brother and dear ones present at the stadium watching his match-winning performance.

“It was mostly for all the loved ones who were there, who were supporting me throughout those middle phases when I was just doing my hard work. So it was a special message and my brother was sitting there. He was there for two games so hopefully I made him watch a good innings. So I was just happy about it,” Kishan said in the post-match press conference.

Kishan had a great outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 scoring 161 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 167.

His sensational innings helped SRH dominate RR to a record 44 runs.

