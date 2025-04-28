News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Virat Kohli KL Rahul DC vs RCB IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 28, 2025

KL Rahul’s Brutal Words to Virat Kohli After He Mocked Him With ‘This is My Ground’ Celebration After RCB Win in Delhi in IPL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

RCB won the match by six wickets.

Virat Kohli KL Rahul DC vs RCB IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match on April 27 was nothing short of a thriller. What made the match quite intense was the correlation between the heroes of both teams. When they met at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this season, KL Rahul, the Player of the Match, pulled off an aggressive celebration of the Kantara. Being the local Bengaluru boy, he claimed the match, saying, “This is my ground.”

During the reverse fixture of this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Virat Kohli’s sublime knock stole the game for RCB. However, before the local Delhi boy could pull off a similar celebration, he was dismissed before the winning shot.

After the post-match meet-ups, Rahul and Kohli continued their fun banter. Rahul said, “That’s what I was telling him [Karun Nair]. Good that you were out.”

Kohli responded, “You know what I thought, I’ll finish the match, do this [the Kantara celebration], and then, I’ll come to you and hug you. These guys don’t know how we are off the field.”

Watch the wholesome video here:

Kohli and Rahul bond in Indian colours

The Indian duo share a great camaraderie off the field. Rahul has often looked up to Kohli. The latter, being the senior, has often pulled Rahul out of his dark times.

A recent instance of their brotherhood was seen during the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025. Rahul was annoyed at Kohli’s dismissal, who was batting at 84. Rahul wanted to soak the pressure by playing the risky shots, without worrying about his wicket, and let Kohli complete his century. His selfless act while saying, “Main maar raha tha na” won the hearts of the Indian fans.

ALSO READ:

What went down in the DC vs RCB fixture of IPL 2025?

After RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first, DC batters struggled to get the ball on the bat. Abishek Porel got DC off to a good start with an 11-ball 28. Faf du Plessis also made a comeback to the DC playing XI. He contributed 22 off 26 balls. Rahul played a slow innings with 41 off 39 balls. Tristan Stubbs’ 34 off 18 and Vipraj Nigam’s 12 off six balls pushed the DC total to 162/8.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 3/33 in four overs included the important wicket of Rahul.

In the second innings, wickets kept falling from one end, but Kohli stood tall. Krunal Pandya walked in when RCB were 26/3. While Kohli’s 51 off 47 anchored the game, Krunal’s clutch knock of 73 off 47 stole the show. After Kohli’s wicket, Tim David finished the job with his 19 off five to seal the win by six wickets and nine balls to spare.

With this win, RCB’s Kohli claimed the Orange Cap, Josh Hazlewood donned the Purple Cap, while the team took over the top position of the IPL 2025 points table. They are one win away from solidifying their spot in the playoffs. DC, on the other hand, are fixed in the fourth position.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
KL Rahul
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Vaibhav Suryavanshi youngest ipl fifty beats riyan parag sanju samson

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest To Hit IPL Fifty; Beats Record of Two RR Teammates

10:20 pm
CX Staff Writer
Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans RR vs GT IPL 2025

Why is Shubman Gill Not On the Field For Rajasthan Royals Run Chase in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match

Shubman Gill is absent from the field for RR's chase against GT.
10:07 pm
Vishnu PN
Washington Sundar Recreates Pull Shot Six From Famous 2021 Gabba Win During RR vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Washington Sundar Recreates Pull Shot Six From Famous 2021 Gabba Win During RR vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 18th over by Jofra Archer.
9:53 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders KKR IPL 2024

‘There Was a Thrill Factor That I Miss…’, KKR Star Talks on Missing Former Mentor Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2025

Gautam Gambhir was KKR's mentor in their title-winning IPL 2024 campaign.
9:32 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is Sherfane Rutherford Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

Why Is Sherfane Rutherford Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by GT skipper Shubman Gill during the coin toss.
7:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Tushar Deshpande RR vs GT IPL 2025

Why is Tushar Deshpande Not in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Clash?

He played eight out of nine games for RR this season.
8:05 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.