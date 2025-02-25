News
Mumbai Indians’ Star Pacer Warms Up for IPL 2025 With Stunning Fifer in DY Patil
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 25, 2025

Mumbai Indians’ Star Pacer Warms Up for IPL 2025 With Stunning Fifer in DY Patil T20

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He picked up a five-wicket haul in 3.4 overs.

Mumbai Indians’ Star Pacer Warms Up for IPL 2025 With Stunning Fifer in DY Patil

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) Deepak Chahar claimed an incredible five-wicket haul for Reliance 1 against Central Railway in the DY Patil T20 tournament, displaying his stunning form ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The pacer, who was released by Chennai Super Kings before the IPL 2025 auction, was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 9.25 crore.

Deepak Chahar Stands Out

Against Central Railway, Deepak Chahar of Reliance 1 delivered a sensational spell in the first innings, taking a five-wicket haul. He took the wickets of Ajay Gigna, Eshaan Goyal, Sagar Jadhav, Vidyadhar Kamat, and Salil Agharkar. Chahar ended with mind-blowing figures of 3.4 overs, 21 runs, five wickets, and an economy rate of 5.73. His performance saw Reliance 1 restrict Central Railway to a mere 125 runs.

With the cash-rich league just less than a month away from now, Chahar is getting ready to play for MI. This spell would have pleased the Mumbai camp, as it shows he is in good form and ready to play a crucial role for them.

ALSO READ:

Reliance 1 Secure A Three-Wicket Win

Central Railway batted first and were all out for 125 runs. Praveen Deshetti was their top scorer with 54 runs, while Eshaan Goyal added 33. Deepak Chahar was the best bowler for Reliance 1, taking five wickets. PSN Raju took three wickets, while Karn Sharma and Vignesh Puthur took one each.

Reliance 1 chased down the target in 19.2 overs, winning by three wickets. K.L. Shrijith scored 53 runs, and Raj Angad Bawa made 28. For Central Railway, Sagar Jadhav, and Kaushal Kakad took two wickets each, while Vinit Dhulap, Vishal Harsh, and Salil Agharkar got one wicket each.

