Virat Kohli’s Sweet Gesture Leaves Punjab Kings Youngster Nehal Wadhera Awestruck

Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera was left pleasantly stunned by a heartwarming gesture from Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli during IPL 2025.

In a recent interview, Wadhera shared an endearing moment that took place ahead of Punjab Kings’ clash against RCB earlier this season. The young left-hander revealed that Kohli not only recognized him but greeted him personally, something he wasn’t expecting at all.

Virat Kohli surprises Nehal Wadhera

“I was actually really shocked,” Wadhera admitted. “Before the match, Virat bhai was standing and chatting with Shreyas Iyer, and he suddenly turned to me and said in Punjabi, ‘ki haal chaal, Nehal?’ I couldn’t believe he remembered my name.”

The 24-year-old batter, who has impressed in the 2025 season with consistent performances in the middle order, said that moment meant a lot to him. Wadhera had previously spoken to teammates Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav about wanting to speak to Kohli someday — a wish that unexpectedly came true in the best way possible.

“That was the actual ice-breaker,” Wadhera explained. “I always thought about talking to Virat bhai. So when he said my name, I felt like I could finally go up to him and have a conversation.”

Wadhera didn’t waste the opportunity. After the match, he approached Kohli and asked for feedback about his game. The conversation turned out to be deeply meaningful for the young batter.

“It was really good talking to him. His words gave me next-level satisfaction and helped me understand how to approach my game better,” he said.

“Virat bhai told me he liked the way I batted, especially the composure and thought process behind the shots. He further praised my decision to attack the bowlers because low-scoring matches are always challenging. I discussed my preparations with Virat bhai who further shared his experiences with me. His compliments made me feel really happy,” said Wadhera on Times of India.

Wadhera recently proved his value with the bat in a rain-shortened clash against RCB, where he struck an unbeaten 33 off just 19 deliveries. His knock, laced with three boundaries and as many sixes, helped PBKS chase down 96 in only 12.1 overs, securing a five-wicket win. The match, reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain, saw Wadhera calmly guide his team through a tense finish.

So far in IPL 2025, Wadhera has scored 189 runs in seven matches at an average of 37.80 and a strike rate of 146.51. He has one half-century to his name this season and has been instrumental in keeping Punjab Kings in playoff contention — they currently sit fifth on the points table with 10 points from eight games.

The Kohli moment may not have come with a bat in hand, but for Wadhera, it was clearly a memorable highlight in a promising season.

