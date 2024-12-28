PBKS Batter Smashes Sensational 150 To Power His Team to Convincing Victory in Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash

He scored 150 runs in only 101 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and 10 maximums, at a strike rate of 148.51.

Prabhsimran Singh scored a magnificent 150 in Punjab’s latest fixture in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was at his threatening best and showed why he is rated so highly in the domestic arena.

He scored 150 runs in only 101 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and 10 maximums, at a strike rate of 148.51. Prabhsimran remained unbeaten throughout the innings and played a crucial role in Punjab’s smooth chase against Mumbai in Ahmedabad.

He scored 77.33% of his runs via boundaries and hit a boundary every 4.21 deliveries. Further, 60.24% of the team’s runs came off his bat alone, showing how ruthless he was with his approach.

He scored runs all around the park and showed tremendous range with the willow, something he is known for. The track wasn’t too easy to bat, as visible with the way Mumbai batted in the first innings, but he was so attacking that he never allowed Mumbai bowlers to settle and whacked them at will, and he spared no bowler during this knock.

Punjab defeated Mumbai by 8 wickets in Ahmedabad

After winning the toss, Punjab elected to field first, and the move turned out to be correct as Arshdeep Singh wreaked havoc with the new ball. He left Mumbai in deep trouble, and they were reeling at 61/6 at one stage.

The lower-order batters contributed well and took Mumbai to a fighting 248 as Atharva Ankolekar (66) top-scored for them. Arshdeep picked five wickets, while Abhishek Sharma dismissed two batters for Punjab.

During the chase, Punjab were off to a perfect start, with the openers – Prabhsimran Singh (150*) and Abhishek Sharma (66) – weaving a big 150-run stand for the opening wicket. Then, Punjab lost two quick wickets but were always on the track to chase down the target, given Prabhsimran’s blitzkrieg knock.

Ramandeep Singh (22*) came at No.4 and completed the formalities to take Punjab over the line in just 29 overs. It was a dominant performance from Punjab against a strong Mumbai outfit, and Prabshimran Singh was phenomenal with his batting show in the second innings.

