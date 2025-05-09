RCB in Trouble if IPL 2025 Resumes During Asia Cup Window

They are currently second on the points table with 16 points from 11 matches.

The BCCI has suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for one week due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The decision came after the PBKS vs DC match was called off during the first innings because of a floodlight failure and reports of a drone attack in Jammu. The call to suspend the tournament was made on Friday, keeping public safety and sentiments in mind as the situation worsened.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are currently second on the points table with 16 points from 11 matches. They have won eight games and lost three. Although they are level on points with Gujarat Titans, RCB are placed second due to a lower net run rate.

While IPL 2025 is officially on hold for a week, the BCCI may consider resuming it in August or September if the situation doesn’t improve. This also comes after speculations of the Asia Cup getting cancelled due to the ongoing conflict. This would open up a window for the IPL. India’s ODI tour to Bangladesh in August is also unlikely, as players are not expected to travel to the neighbouring country in the current scenario.

Looking at the Future Tour Programme, if the IPL resumes during the August-September window, it could clash with the England vs South Africa ODI and T20I series scheduled from September 2 to 14. If selected for their national teams, RCB players from England and South Africa might have to miss the IPL.

Australia’s T20I series ends on August 16, and the ODI series against South Africa finishes on August 24. Thus, some Australian players might also miss a match or two.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt has performed well for RCB this season, scoring 239 runs in nine matches, including two fifties. However, if the IPL resumes during the August-September window, he might have to miss the remaining games as England will be playing an ODI and T20I series against South Africa.

Since Salt is an important part of the England squad, he is likely to be selected, which means RCB could be without him.

Jacob Bethell

Jacob Bethell, who played two matches when Salt was injured, did well by scoring 67 runs, including a fifty. He performed well in Salt’s absence.

However, just like Salt, Bethell might also miss the remaining IPL games if the tournament resumes during the August-September window, as England will be playing an ODI and T20I series against South Africa during that time. If selected, both could be unavailable for RCB.

Liam Livingstone

Not only Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell, RCB also has another England player in their squad — Liam Livingstone. Although he hasn’t had a good season and was dropped after a few matches, he is still a key part of England’s white-ball setup.

Just like Salt and Bethell, Livingstone is likely to be selected for the ODI and T20I series against South Africa, which means he might also miss the IPL if it resumes in the August-September window.

Romario Shephered

Romario Shepherd got his chance late in the tournament but has done fairly well. He has played four matches and batted in just one innings, where he smashed a match-winning half-century in just 14 balls.

The good news for RCB is that if the IPL resumes in August or September, Shepherd is expected to be available, as West Indies won’t have any matches during that time. Their series against Pakistan will end by August 12.

Tim David

Tim David has been one of the best finishers in IPL 2025 so far. Batting in the lower middle order, he has scored 186 runs in eight innings at an average of 93, remaining not out six times. He also has a strike rate of 193.75 and one half-century to his name.

Australia will be playing a T20I and ODI series against South Africa from August 10 to 24. However, Tim David is mainly part of Australia’s T20 squad and has not played an ODI since 2023. Since the T20I series ends on August 16, he is expected to be available for RCB.

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has been RCB’s top bowler and one of the best in the league this season, picking up 18 wickets in 10 matches. He has been outstanding throughout the tournament. Like Tim David, he is also part of Australia’s T20 setup. Unlike David, Hazlewood is likely to be selected for the ODI series.

If the selectors pick him for the ODI series against South Africa, he might miss a couple of IPL games. However, he should be available in time for the playoff matches.

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi has played only one match this season, where he impressed by taking three wickets against CSK. However, he hasn’t got more chances as Josh Hazlewood has been in top form for RCB.

The problem for Ngidi is that South Africa will play against Australia in August and then against England in September. If selectors pick him for both the ODI and T20I squads, he will struggle to be available for RCB.

Nuwan Thushara

Nuwan Thushara hasn’t played a game for RCB this season. If the IPL resumes during the August-September window, he will be available. Sri Lanka has no international matches during that time. So, he will be ready to step in for RCB if needed.

