Rishabh Pant reacts to rumour of approaching RCB ahead of IPL 2025 auction

A few reports suggesting Rishabh Pant’s potential trade to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been doing rounds across social media platforms. However, Pant took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to quash all baseless reports, claiming the news to be false.

He asked such media users to be sensible by not spreading fake news on public forums and not creating an untrustworthy environment. He also underlined the amount of fake news being circulated in the name of sources, stating it’s for everyone who does it.

“Fake news . Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media. Be sensible guys so bad . Don’t create untrustworthy environment for no reason. It’s not the first time and won’t be last but I had to put this out .please always re check with your so called sources. Everyday it’s becoming worst . Rest it’s upto you guys . It’s wasn’t just for you it’s for a lot for people who is spreading misinformation. Tc”

Fake news . Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media. Be sensible guys so bad . Don’t create untrustworthy environment for no reason. It’s not the first time and won’t be last but I had to put this out .please always re check with your so called sources. Everyday… — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 26, 2024

It’s clear that no approaches were made to the RCB owners and management by Rishabh Pant, and like many news around IPL retentions, this one is false. Such false claims often float on social media whenever the IPL retention date comes near.

Delhi Capitals set to retain Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL 2025 auction

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will retain Rishabh Pant as their top pick ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, which was reported by Cricbuzz a few days back. Further, Pant might also continue leading the franchise, even though Ricky Ponting won’t be around.

Pant has been part of DC since 2016 when he impressed in the ICC U-19 World Cup and remained with them since then. Even when Pant was out due to an accident, the team backed him to get back and lead the team the next season, which he did.

No matter how many retentions are allowed, DC will definitely retain Pant as their top pick. He has been their best player for a while and has contributed massively.

The next biggest role will be to find other retentions and form a solid team in the IPL 2025 auction. They will hope to perform better than the previous cycle.

