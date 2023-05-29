'One of the most underrated cricketers' - Robin Uthappa makes a colossal remark on this CSK star

Robin Uthappa, who has been working for Jio Cinema during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has opined his views about a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player who was his teammate during his playing days.

According to Uthappa, this star player is one of the most underrated players ever in India.

Robin Uthappa, who has been working for Jio Cinema during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has opined his views about a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player who was his teammate during his playing days. According to Uthappa, this star player is one of the most underrated players ever in India.

The concerned player is veteran CSK middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu, who announced his IPL retirement ahead of the final game between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans (GT). Rayudu has been playing cricket for a long time now, having a vast experience of different conditions.

Ambati Rayudu has always been a utility player for every team he has ever played for, as he gives his everything for his team. During his stint with the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI), the Guntur-born played some memorable knocks, while his best came with Chennai Super Kings, as he piled up runs for the team and also helped them lift their third IPL trophy in 2018.

Even while playing for India, Ambati Rayudu did a decent job but was unlucky to be dropped from the Indian squad for the 2019 World Cup. Overall, Rayudu has always tried his best to contribute whenever he has a chance.

Robin Uthappa feels Ambati Rayudu is one of the most underrated Indian players

Robin Uthappa has played a lot of cricket with Ambati Rayudu while being a part of the Chennai Super Kings team. After Ambati announced his IPL retirement, Uthappa highlighted the speciality of the CSK batter, also stating that Rayudu should have played Test cricket.

“He has been there, done that, and seen it all. He is one of the most underrated cricketers India has ever produced. He should have played Test Cricket. I can't believe he did not play the game. He is an astute student of the game, someone who knows the game inside out,” stated Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

Also Read: AB de Villiers names most impressive player of IPL 2023

Robin added that Ambati Rayudu is a proper team guy who would stretch to any limit for his team.

“Absolute team man will do anything for the team. Every team would have loved to have him. I have loved him from the age of my junior days.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.