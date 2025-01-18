Struggling Delhi Capitals Batter Regains Form, Scores 95 off 46 Balls In Big Bash League

The batter endured a torrid season with Melbourne Renegades until now

Jake Fraser-McGurk was the best batter for Delhi Capitals by a good distance in the IPL 2024. Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant was the highest run-scorer with 446 runs from 13 matches followed Tristan Stubbs’ 378 runs in as many matches.

However, Fraser-McGurk’s impetus in the top-order was the most exciting part of their underwhelming campaign last season. The Australian youngster hit four fifties in nine matches and amassed 330 runs with an astounding strike rate of 234.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals Set to Appoint this Indian Star as Their Captain For IPL 2025

Due to his heroics, DC used the Right To Match (RTM) card in the IPL 2025 auction but never expected a steep slump in his form when the Big Bash League 2024-25 began.

Fraser-McGurk recorded five single-digit scores and his highest score was 26 from nine matches for Melbourne Renegades in the BBL. Until Saturday.

Stand and deliver!



That's some shot from Jake Fraser-McGurk. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/03G1vCtnpo — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2025

Renegades were also struggling with their results, having lost three in a row around New Year and then two more losses before Saturday’s match in Melbourne against Brisbane Heat.

Things didn’t begin well for Renegades after seeing two of their bowlers ordered to stand down by the umpire for stepping on the danger zone of the pitch repeatedly.

In case you missed it, two Melbourne Renegades players were removed from the bowling attack in their match against the Brisbane Heat.



Here's what happened 👇 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/jJtPRVfhCu — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2025

They were set a target of 197 by the Heat and that’s when Fraser-McGurk stepped in. He left his bad performances for the entire season in the dust with a barrage of sixes, eight in total, and five boundaries.

He almost looked to get his maiden T20 hundred only to be dismissed on 95 due to a stunning catch on the boundary line by Matt Renshaw in the 17th over.

Also Read: Former Delhi Capitals Player Lights Up ILT20 With Stunning Hundred

By the time, Fraser-McGurk had put Renegades in a safe position as Fergus O’Neil (16 not out off 6 balls) and captain Will Sutherland (13 off 6 balls) put them over the line with 12 balls to spare and three wickets remaining.

Earlier in the match, Jack Wood (45 off 27 balls), Renshaw (40 off 22 balls) and Tom Aslop (42 not out off 26 balls) propelled Brisbane Heat to 196/4 in 20 overs. Adam Zampa and Callum Stow were pick of Renegades bowlers with two wickets each. Renegades also suffered due to Sutherland and O’Neill removed from bowling by the umpire.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.