'Why are you replying to outside noise?' - Former Indian legend hits out at Virat Kohli for his 'talk about the game from the box' comment

Virat Kohli and his strike rate is a never-ending debate, for every time he features in a T20 game, the eyes are cast on his method against spinners. Till the previous IPL edition, Kohli was mediocre against tweakers, but his scoring rate has improved comparatively this season.

While he is nowhere near adequate, the steps taken in the right direction are lucid, for Kohli is more occupied against spin and doesn’t go in the shell completely. Following his match-winning 70-run knock against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, Virat took a dig at his critics, who pointed out his consistent slowdowns when field restrictions are lifted, especially against spinners.

“All the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones talking about this stuff (his low strike rate). For me, it’s about winning the games for the team and there’s a reason why you’ve done it for 15 years, you’ve done this day in and day out, you’ve won games for your teams, I’m not quite sure that if you haven’t been in that situation yourself, to sit and talk about the game from the box.”

Probably, Kohli was tired of talks about his strike rate from commentators and users on social media and made such a big comment out of frustration. This statement went viral immediately, and people gave their reactions across social media platforms.

Sunil Gavaskar hits out at Virat Kohli for his 'talk about the game from the box' comment

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepared to take on Gujarat Titans in the reverse fixture in Bengaluru, Sunil Gavaskar hit out at Virat Kohli for his statement. On Star Sports, Gavaskar exclaimed commentators criticised his strike rate only when it was considerably low.

“Commentators questioned only when the strike rate was 118. I'm not too sure. I don't watch too many matches, so I don't know what the other commentators have said otherwise. But if you have a strike of 118 and then you get out in the 14th or the 15th with a strike rate of 118, I mean, if you want applause for that, that's a little bit different. That's different.”

Sunil Gavaskar's response to Virat Kohli's msg to the critics!



Adding to his point, Gavaskar asked why he was responding if Kohli didn’t care about outside noise. According to him, commentators don’t have any agenda.

“When you talk about all these guys talk about, oh we don't care about outside noise, acha. Then why are you replying to any outside noise or whatever it is? We all played a bit of cricket, not a lot of cricket. We don't have agendas. We speak about what we see. We don't necessarily have any likes and dislikes. Even if we have likes and dislikes, we actually speak on what is happening.”

