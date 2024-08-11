Three IPL Teams Could Release Their Captains Ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction

With the IPL 2025 retention dates approaching, we take a look at three IPL teams who will be restructuring under a new captain.

BCCI recently held a meeting with IPL franchise owners to discuss retention rules and auction modalities and the result could see several franchises letting go of their captains to retain their best players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The discussion turned heated, particularly around the relevance and future of mega auctions. With the fate of the auction yet to be decided, some teams are already contemplating significant changes.

Here we take a look at some of the teams that are likely to move away from their present captains.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team with a loyal fan base but without an IPL title to their name, may be on the verge of a major leadership change. Faf du Plessis, who took over as captain in 2022, has led the team to several playoff appearances but has not managed to clinch the trophy. Du Plessis, now 40, does not have age on his side and the franchise's long-term goals could lead to a change in leadership.

According to recent reports, RCB might be eyeing an Indian captain to replace Du Plessis. The franchise has shown interest in KL Rahul, currently the captain of Lucknow Super Giants. Although no official decisions have been made, the possibility of Rahul taking over the reins at RCB, his former franchise, could be a strategic move to build a team for the future. This would also align with RCB's need for an Indian leader after Virat Kohli to guide the team in the coming years.



RCB likely retentions: Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Will Jacks

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - KL Rahul

KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow Super Giants, has had a turbulent relationship with his franchise in recent times. The once cordial partnership between Rahul and LSG has shown signs of strain, especially after a viral video surfaced showing a heated exchange between Rahul and LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka. The incident sparked widespread criticism online and fueled rumors of a possible fallout.

Given this backdrop, LSG might consider parting ways with Rahul as captain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Despite Rahul's undoubted talent, the tension within the camp could push the franchise to explore other leadership options. If RCB's interest in Rahul materializes, it could pave the way for LSG to bring in a new captain who aligns better with the team's ethos and long-term vision.

LSG likely retentions: Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab Kings, a team known for frequent changes in leadership, might be on the verge of another captaincy overhaul. Shikhar Dhawan, who was entrusted with the captaincy for the 2024 season, had a disappointing campaign. His tenure was marred by a shoulder injury that limited his participation to just five matches. Coupled with the team's poor performance, finishing ninth on the league table, Dhawan's captaincy has come under scrutiny.

Adding to the uncertainty, Dhawan has recently hinted at a potential retirement from cricket. In a candid interview, the veteran opener spoke about being at a transitional phase in his life, suggesting that his cricketing career might soon come to an end. At 38, Dhawan's age and declining form could prompt Punjab Kings to consider a younger leader to take the team forward.

He told ANI: “I am also going through a transition and a new chapter in my life will start. You only have a certain age till you can play.”

Punjab Kings likely retentions: Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

#WATCH | Gurugram: Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan says, "I am very happy to be here... This gives a good message that physical and mental health are important..." https://t.co/uQoSkJghN5 pic.twitter.com/Sur2N8UVU6 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

The upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction could be a turning point for several franchises, particularly for RCB, LSG, and PBKS. While the BCCI has yet to finalize the retention rules, the discussions around the relevance of mega auctions have added an extra layer of complexity to team strategies. Teams are not just thinking about player retention but also about leadership continuity and brand building.

Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, and Kavya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, have been vocal advocates for the discontinuation of mega auctions, arguing that it disrupts team continuity. On the other hand, owners like Parth Jindal of Delhi Capitals believe that mega auctions are essential for maintaining the competitive balance of the IPL.

As the IPL Governing Council deliberates on the final regulations, teams are preparing for all possible scenarios.

For RCB, LSG, and PBKS, the decision to release their captains could be a strategic, inevitable move to replenish their squads and build a foundation for future success.

As the dates for retentions close in, one thing is clear: the 2025 IPL season is shaping up to be one of significant change and intrigue.