5 teams that could target Steve Smith in IPL 2024 Auction

Steve Smith is expected to be a hot commodity in the IPL 2024 Auction, and Punjab Kings is one of the teams expected to go hard after him on December 19.

Steve Smith - Player Profile

Age: 34

Type: Batting

Specialization: Batter

Country: Australia

Teams previously played for: Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Base Price: 2 crores

Steve Smith last played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. He went unsold in IPL 2022 and did not register for the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2023. However, the 2023 World Cup winner can be quite a powerhouse and with vast experience of playing in IPL, he will bring in a plethora of impetus into the batting lineup.

Steve Smith IPL and T20 Stats

Matches Innings No Runs HS BBM Avg SR 50 100 T20 65 53 11 1079 90 4/20 25.69 125.17 5 0 IPL 103 93 21 2485 101 4/15 34.51 128.09 11 1

Teams that could start a bidding war for Steve Smith in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith is a middle-order batting option Rajasthan Royals can target. Smith has also played for the franchise in the past and was once the captain of the team. Hence, RR can join hands with him once again, given the plethora of experience the Aussie will be bringing into the lineup.

2. Chennai Super Kings

Steve Smith might have lost his mojo in T20 cricket, especially in IPL. That said, he is a fabulous cricketer and you cannot rule such cricketers out so quickly. Chennai Super Kings will be short of Ben Stokes and Ambati Rayudu for the next season and the IPL 2023 champions need brilliant batters to replace them in the squad. Smith is a good player of spin and hence, him slotting at No.3 in the batting line-up would not be a problem.

3. Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings is another franchise that might be interested in Steve Smith during the IPL 2024 auction. Ahead of next season, the IPL 2014 runners-up have released batters Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Matthew Short, and Shahrukh Khan from the squad.

Last season, PBKS faced issues in the middle-order. The middle-order could not follow up the good start by opener Shikhar Dhawan in many games. Hence, PBKS will look to strengthen their middle order in the next season.

4. Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals has parted ways with many batters ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The Rishabh Pant-led side has released Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, and Sarfaraz Khan.

All these batters used to play in the middle order. After their ouster, DC needs powerful middle-order batsmen. Hence, they might target Steve Smith. Notably, DC also picked Steve Smith in the 2021 auction.

5. Lucknow Super Giants

Smith has vast experience playing in the IPL and his presence will be a guiding force for Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul as far as taking tough decisions is concerned.

Although KL Rahul has done a decent job as an LSG skipper, Smith’s advice would come in handy for Rahul due to his experience. The Australian right-hander’s inclusion would be a big boost to the top order. He has scored 2485 runs in 103 IPL games so far with a strike rate of 128.09.

