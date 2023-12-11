5 teams that could target Umesh Yadav in IPL 2024 Auction

Umesh Yadav is expected to be a hot commodity in the IPL 2024 Auction, and Punjab Kings is one of the teams expected to go hard after him on December 19.

Umesh Yadav - Player Profile

Age: 36

Type: Bowling

Specialization: Fast bowler

Country: India

Teams previously played for: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders

Base Price: 2 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have chosen to release Umesh Yadav ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 auction, part of a broader effort to revamp their bowling attack. Yadav had a challenging season last year, featuring in 8 games for KKR and securing only 1 wicket. He struggled to consistently take wickets, maintaining an economy of 9.94. However, the right-arm pacer is an experienced IPL player and a few teams would look to bank on him and bid for him in the IPL 2024 Auction.

Umesh Yadav IPL and T20 Stats

Matches Innings Runs Wickets BBM Econ Avg SR 5W 10W T20 9 9 280 12 2/19 9.33 23.33 15.0 0 0 IPL 141 140 4107 136 4/23 8.43 30.2 21.5 0 0

Teams that could start a bidding war for Umesh Yadav in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans may set their sights on Umesh Yadav during the IPL 2024 auction, boasting Rs. 23.15 crore in available funds and the opportunity to acquire 7 more players. Having lost Hardik Pandya in a trade to Mumbai Indians, GT needs to fill the gaps left by the release of domestic pacers Pradeep Sangwan, Shivam Mavi, and Yash Dayal. The team is expected to search for capable domestic pacers during the mini-auction.

2. Mumbai Indians

The introduction of the Impact Player rule has elevated the value of specialists, especially those excelling in specific phases of the game. Umesh, renowned for his expertise in powerplay bowling, could be a valuable addition. If MI fails to secure their primary targets, Umesh could be a reliable option for them. His proficiency in opening the bowling with Bumrah would allow the franchise to allocate a foreign player to other stages or aspects of the game.

3. Chennai Super Kings

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have released pacers Dwaine Pretorius and Kyle Jamieson ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. With Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, and Tushar Deshpande as their only domestic pacers, CSK might consider Umesh Yadav, given his substantial international experience. Despite Tushar Deshpande being the leading wicket-taker for CSK last season, his high economy rate of 9.92 in 16 games raises concerns.

4. Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings could also target Umesh Yadav in the IPL 2024 auction, addressing their need for more domestic pacers. Arshdeep Singh and Rishi Dhawan are the sole Indian pacers in their squad, alongside foreign players like Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, and Kagiso Rabada. With the limitation of 4 foreign players in any match, acquiring a domestic player like Umesh Yadav could be a strategic move for PBKS. With Rs. 29.10 crore in their salary purse, they have the flexibility to secure 8 additional players during the auction.

5. Rajasthan Royals

Bought by KKR in 2022, Umesh Yadav delivered an impressive season, claiming 16 wickets in 12 matches. However, his performance in IPL 2023 was less successful, leading to his release by KKR. Rajasthan, considering Yadav's proficiency with the new ball, might contemplate utilizing his skills to secure crucial breakthroughs in matches.

