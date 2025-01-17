Left Unsold At IPL 2025 Auction, Vijay Hazare Trophy Finalist Sets Sights on RCB After Mumbai Indians Snub

Ravichandran Smaran is the new kid on the block in Karnataka’s long list of talented batters who made their mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 21-year-old is enjoying a sublime debut season at the senior level having scored 170 runs from six innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 170.

He then followed it up with a tally of 332 runs from six innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including a match-winning 76 in the semifinal against defending champions Haryana.

The left-hander also played a crucial role in the second group match against Puducherry with an unbeaten 100 off 87 balls to help Karnataka to a three-wicket win.

The RCB dream for Ravichandran Smaran

After making the splash in List A cricket, the Bengaluru native wishes he can make an impact in the IPL.

“It’s everyone’s dream to play in the IPL and showcase our skills there,”Ravichandran Smaran told CricXtasy in an exclusive interview.

Smaran, who led Karnataka Under 23 team to their maiden CK Naidu Trophy last year, said that he has been attempting to find a team in the IPL over the last two years without much luck.

“I have given trials for 4-5 IPL teams now. Mumbai (Mumbai Indians), Lucknow (Lucknow Super Giants) and Rajasthan Royals this year. I appeared for a trial for Delhi Capitals last year,” he said.

Winning Vijay Hazare Trophy important

However, the youngster is not disheartened. Having made his senior domestic debut in the Ranji Trophy in October, 2024, Smaran believes in doing well for Karnataka which can eventually take him to the IPL.

“I think it (chance in theIPL) is a byproduct of winning championships for our team. I wish to win more games for Karnataka and win championships,” he said.

Karnataka Win! 🙌



R Smaran finishes it off in style with a 6⃣ 👌



They chase down 83 in just 5.4 overs overs to win by 8⃣ wickets against Sikkim in Indore 👏#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/BLP6TNAciS pic.twitter.com/mb9j1dkqMu — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 29, 2024

Like any other Kannadiga, he wishes to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore one day and win that elusive title.

“I’m okay with playing for any IPL team. But just like any player from Karnataka and as Bangalorean, it’s a dream to play for RCB one day and win the title. But it is important to win games for the team I am with right now,” he said.

The young batter’s numbers in Karnataka’s Maharaja T20 Trophy has been superb. He has featured in three editions of the tournament, scoring 541 runs from 21 matches at a strike rate north of 150.

Ravichandran Smaran hopes to lift the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday after helping them to the tournament final after six years. Five-time champions Karnataka take on Vidarbha in the final at Vadodara.

