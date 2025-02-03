Will Sanju Samson Miss IPL 2025 For Rajasthan Royals After Latest Finger Injury During England Series?

Star Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson suffered from a fractured index finger during India's latest T20I match against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India’s wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson suffered from a fractured index finger during India’s latest T20I match against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Samson got hit on the third ball of the over from England’s speedster Jofra Archer and received medical attention on the ground itself.

Samson continued playing and scored 16 runs off seven balls in an innings that had one boundary and two sixes. However, he was caught at deep square leg trying to clear the fence off a short delivery from Mark Wood.

A disappointing series for Samson ends in a bad fashion

Sanju Samson scored just 51 runs from five innings in the T20I series against England. He added just 16 runs in the final knock of the series. What was more disappointing was the way he was getting dismissed again and again against the short-pitched ploy that England had set for him.

England’s high pace was too hot to handle for Samson. The deliveries were well directed on Samson’s body, forcing the star batter to fend them away or try and attack them. Samson took the attacking option but found the fielder in the deep on several occasions.

After Samson was hit on his finger, he received medical attention in the middle. However, he didn’t walk out to keep wickets as it was Dhruv Jurel who donned the role of the gloveman. A disappointing series for Samson ended on a disastrous not due to his fractured finger, sending worry among the Rajasthan Royals fans.

According to a report from the PTI, Samson fractured his index finger and has returned to Thiruvananthapuram. He will be back in training at the National Cricket Academy once he fully recovers from the finger issue. This has ensured that he wouldn’t be a part of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s what a source was quoted as saying to PTI:

“Samson has fractured his right index finger. It will take him five to six weeks before he can resume proper nets. So there is no chance of him playing the Ranji Trophy quarter-final for Kerala (vs J&K) in Pune from February 8-12. In all likelihood, his comeback will happen in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals.”

Thus the Rajasthan Royals fans need not worry as Sanju Samson is likely to be fit in time for the IPL 2025 season despite having a fractured index finger.

