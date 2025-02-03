News
Sanju Samson Suryakumar Yadav
News
Last updated: February 3, 2025

‘Not Uncanny Anymore’: Ashwin Gives Star India Batter Reality Check After Poor Returns in IND vs ENG T20Is

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He managed just 28 runs in 5 games at a paltry average of 5.60.

Sanju Samson Suryakumar Yadav

India’s skipper in the shortest format, Suryakumar Yadav had a lacklustre outing with the bat in the recent five-match IND vs ENG T20Is, although he managed to marshal his troops impeccably as the hosts secured a comprehensive 4-1 win.

SKY managed just 28 runs in 5 games at a paltry average of just 5.60 and got out cheaply in every inning, often while playing an aggressive shot.

In the aftermath of the series, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has given a reality check of sorts to the star India batter, highlighting that his errors are becoming repetitive now.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’, the veteran spinner said,

“I can understand it happening in 1-2 games, but this is not uncanny anymore. Players should play with freedom, but our batters need to have better answers to the same question”.

ALSO READ:

Suryakumar Yadav has seen a major dip in his form since the T20 World Cup 2024

From 2022 till the T20 World Cup 2024, SKY reached the epitome of T20 batting, batting in the same leagues as Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. The 34-year-old Indian amassed 3335 runs in all T20s at an average of 43.31 while striking at 169.20. 

However, since that outstanding run of form, Suryakumar Yadav has faced difficulties in registering significant scores. In the 22 T20 innings he has played since the T20 World Cup, he has accumulated 471 runs at an average of 21.40 with a strike rate of 149. During this period, SKY has managed only three half-centuries.

A span of 22 innings over seven months is a considerable sample size to suggest that a player is experiencing a dip in form but given his stature, it is expected that Suryakumar will go back to the drawing board and address the issues in a bid to come back stronger.

IND vs ENG
Ravichandran Ashwin
Suryakumar Yadav

