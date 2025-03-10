‘Write It Down’: Ashwin Names Three India Bowlers Who Are Automatic Selections in the Playing XI for 2026 T20 World Cup

Two of them were a part of the recent Champions Trophy 2025 squad as well.

After winning the Champions Trophy 2025 last night, the Indian team will now look forward to a hat trick in ICC white-ball tournaments with the 2026 T20 World Cup lined up next.

While big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja won’t be available for India’s T20 WC defence having retired from the shortest format, Ravichandran Ashwin named three players who will be an automatic selection in the playing XI for the marquee tournament.

More specifically, the former India spinner namedropped three bowlers who should definitely feature in the team roster.

His comments echoed the importance of bowlers in winning titles, as he highlighted was the case in India’s recent Champions Trophy 2025 win.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat, Ashwin revealed,

“It’s Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. That’s it. End of discussion. Write it down. The names of these three players and after that name whoever else on the team list.”

ALSO READ:

Ashwin names three must-have players for 2026 T20 World Cup

Speaking about the three names Ashwin suggested, Varun and Kuldeep were a part of the squad in the Champions Trophy 2025 while Bumrah missed out due to injury.

Varun, who played his first-ever ICC tournament having played just one ODI before, put up an impressive display. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 9 scalps from 3 matches including a fifer.

On the other hand, Kuldeep too was decent, with seven wickets from 5 games. But what makes the spin duo clinical is they are both wrist spinners and genuine wicket-taking options and especially more threatening in the shortest format.

As for Bumrah, it’s a no-brainer as he is one of the best bowlers in the business.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube