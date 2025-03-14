CSK All-Rounder Named Captain of Top-Tier Club Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

The left-armer will return to CSK for a second stint after winning IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings allrounder Sam Curran was on Friday named as the T20 captain of England county Surrey ahead of the Vitality Blast 2025.

The competition will begin from May 29, less than a week after the conclusion of Indian Premier League (2025).

Curran, who has been out of favour with the England national team since November last year. At 26, Curran already has 117 appearances for England across all formats and was Player of the Tournament when they won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Sam Curran eyes England comeback with IPL 2025 and Vitality Blast 2025 performances

In the recent edition of the International League T20 (ILT20), he featured for Desert Vipers in 13 matches and claimed seven wickets at an economy of 8.44. He was also their second-highest runscorer and fifth-highest in the entire tournament with 387 runs from 12 innings at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 134.37.

Also Read:

Curran had built his reputation in the shortest format, having made his T20 debut at the age of 16 for Surrey in the 2015 T20 Blast. He has played 79 games across nine seasons and has claimed 73 wickets at an economy of 8.55 and scored 1,514 runs at a strike rate of 136.27. He also has 11 fifties and a hundred to his name in the competition.

Last year, Surrey had reached the semifinals topping the South Group with nine wins from 14 matches. Curran played only five games in the tournament and claimed just two wickets but starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 102 off 58 balls in the win against Hampshire.

Curran returns to familiar surroundings with CSK in IPL 2025

“I am deeply honoured and proud to have been appointed Surrey’s T20 captain. It is a privilege to lead such a great group of players and to continue representing this iconic club. I look forward to leading our team and will do everything I can to live up to the standards and expectations that Surrey prides itself on,” Curran said in a statement.

As he charts his way back into the national side, Curran will return to a familiar environment with CSK in the IPL 2025. Curran had won the IPL 2021 with the franchise during his first stint between 2020-21. The left-armer has played 2023 and 2024 editions of the IPL with Punjab Kings and was bought by CSK in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 2.4 crore.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.