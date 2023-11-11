REPORTS: Delhi Capitals release this Indian star in shocking decision ahead of IPL 2024

This news has become an instant topic of discussion amidst a World Cup season.

The news around the Indian Premier League (IPL) is slowly gaining pace. There have been a few trades, and the franchises are getting into the business ahead of the mini-auction. The teams are leaving no stone unturned to build a solid squad for IPL 2024.

The mini-auction for the Indian Premier League season 2024 will be held on December 19 in Dubai. The deadline for the list of players' retention and release needs to be submitted by November 15, approximately one month before the auction. The purse of the franchises is also increased by five crores, making the total value 100 crores.

The league has slowly converted itself into one of the biggest carnivals over the years. No wonder the retentions and trade news always get attraction. A lot depends on how the teams shape up before the auction.

There have been a few news about the players lately. However, Delhi Capitals have made a shocking announcement as the deadline nears. This news has become an instant topic of discussion amidst a World Cup season.

Delhi Capitals release star Indian player ahead of the mini-auction

Delhi Capitals missed out on a playoff spot and were among the worst performers in the Indian Premier League season 2023. There were a few misfiring players in the squad, and the team has made a big decision to improve in that aspect. They have made a shocking announcement this evening.

According to the reports, Delhi Capitals have released their star Indian player, Prithvi Shaw. While there is no official confirmation yet, a journalist broke the news on X (formerly Twitter). It is a massive move by the team management.

Prithvi Shaw endured a shocking campaign with the willow this year. He could only assemble 106 runs at an average of 13.25 and a strike rate of 124.70 in eight innings. Shaw, who could only make one fifty this season, was also dropped for a few games in the tournament.

Shaw has always been touted to do big things on the cricket field. Maybe his abysmal run was one of the reasons for his release from the squad. It will be interesting to see which team attains him in the auction scheduled for later this year.

