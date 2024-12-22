News
Discarded Australia Batter from Border-Gavaskar Series Delivers Match-Winning Knock in BBL 2024-25 Ahead of Boxing Day Test
News
December 22, 2024 - 7:27 pm

Discarded Australia Batter from Border-Gavaskar Series Delivers Match-Winning Knock in BBL 2024-25 Ahead of Boxing Day Test

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

His unbeaten 78 off 49 balls, featuring 10 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 159.18, guided the Heat to a thrilling victory under pressure.

Discarded Australia Batter from Border-Gavaskar Series Delivers Match-Winning Knock in BBL 2024-25 Ahead of Boxing Day Test

Nathan McSweeney, dropped from the Australian squad for the Boxing Day Test after playing in the first three matches of the Border-Gavaskar Series, made a strong statement upon his return to Brisbane Heat’s lineup.

He delivered a match-winning knock against Adelaide Strikers in the BBL 2024-25 at the Gabba, ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

Also Read: CSK Overseas Recruit’s All-round Heroics Fall Short as His Team Suffers Defeat to Brisbane Heat in BBL 2024-25

McSweeney’s Composed Knock Leads Heat to Victory After Early Setbacks

Chasing 175, Brisbane Heat stumbled early, losing both openers with just 19 runs on the board. Nathan McSweeney steadied the innings at No. 3, forming a crucial 66-run stand with Matt Renshaw, who departed after a brisk knock. Though Max Bryant fell cheaply, McSweeney kept the chase alive.

He combined effectively with Paul Walter to add another 55 runs, showcasing composure despite regular wickets.

McSweeney’s unbeaten 78 off 49 balls, featuring 10 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 159.18, guided the Heat to a thrilling victory under pressure.

Last-Ball Thriller Sees Heat Edge Past Strikers

The Adelaide Strikers faced early trouble at The Gabba, losing Matthew Short for 13 and D’Arcy Short for just 1 during the powerplay. Chris Lynn contributed 24 runs, and Ollie Pope added 34 to steady the innings.

Jamie Overton’s explosive unbeaten 45 off 24 balls, along with Alex Ross’s 20 and James Bazley’s quick 23 off 11 deliveries, propelled the Strikers to a competitive total of 174 for 6.

Also Read: Joe Root returns, RCB trio included as England name Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Will Prestwidge stood out for Brisbane Heat with impressive bowling figures, taking two wickets for 16 runs in his two overs.

In response, Brisbane Heat suffered early blows, losing Jimmy Peirson for 8 and Colin Munro for 7. Nathan McSweeney played a match-winning knock, scoring an unbeaten 78 off 49 balls, and built a crucial 66-run partnership with Matt Renshaw, who smashed a rapid 54 off 27 deliveries.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, McSweeney’s composed innings kept the Heat in the game. Mitchell Swepson sealed the thrilling three-wicket victory with a decisive run off the final ball.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Adelaide Strikers
Australia Cricket
bbl
BBL 2024-25
Big Bash League 2024/25
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Nathan McSweeney

