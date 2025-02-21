News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
news
Last updated: February 21, 2025

Dramatic Entry: Kerala Set To Make Maiden Ranji Trophy Final With 2-Run Lead After Freak Dismissal Ends Gujarat’s Tournament

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Kerala may reach the Ranji Trophy Final for the first time in 74 years.

After an action-packed ending, Kerala will enter the Ranji Trophy Final for the first time in 74 years. In an interesting twist of events towards the end of the first innings, Kerala needed just one wicket, while Gujarat needed two runs. 

Aditya Sarwate was up against the right-handed Arzan Nagwaswalla. The field was set with Salman Nizar at short-leg along with more in-field fielders to build the pressure on the opposition. The batter attempted an aggressive shot but the ball was obstructed by Nizar’s helmet. It then deflected to find skipper Sachin Baby at first slip. 

Watch the dramatic video here: 

Earlier, Siddharth Desai’s wicket also stirred rousing moments on the pitch. The southpaw was caught at the silly point. However, the ball tracking confirmed that the ball would’ve hit the stumps for an LBW. Desai walked out at a critical stage as Gujarat needed just 11 runs.

ALSO READ:

Kerala leads by a whisker

After making 457 in the first innings, Kerala bundled out the last couple of Gujarat batters to restrict them to 455. The two-run lead must have bolstered Kerala’s confidence to reach the Ranji Trophy Final for the first time since its inception in 1938-1939.

Earlier, in the quarter-final against Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala were leading in the first innings by one run. 

The winner of the semi-final between Kerala and Gujarat will meet the winner of Vidarbha vs Mumbai. The defending champions, Mumbai, have been one of the most successful teams with 10 trophies so far. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Gujarat Giants
Gujarat vs Kerala
Kerala
Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Ranji Trophy 2024/25
Sachin Baby

Related posts

Australia have backed Marnus Labuschange over Aaron Hardie to bat in the middle overs in the opening Champions Trophy 2025 fixture.

Marnus Labuschagne In, Newest Punjab Kings Star for IPL 2025 Dropped: Big Calls From Australia for Champions Trophy 2025 Opener

Australia have backed Marnus Labuschange over Aaron Hardie to bat in the middle overs despite his dwindling ODI form lately.
12:06 pm
Darpan Jain
Fakhar Zaman Breaks Down After Champions Trophy 2025 Injury Blow

Fakhar Zaman Breaks Down After Champions Trophy 2025 Injury Blow, Behind the Scenes Video Surfaces

Fakhar Zaman was injured on the second ball and spent most of New Zealand’s innings off the field.
10:39 am
Sagar Paul
Pat Cummins has been out of action since the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 conclusion due to an ankle injury.

Will Pat Cummins Play IPL 2025? Availability of Sunrisers Hyderabad Skipper REVEALED

He had a left ankle niggle which was exacerbated in the Sydney Test as the Aussie captain bowled through pain to guide his team to a memorable series win.
9:58 am
Darpan Jain
Rohit Sharma Reacts to Dropping an Easy Catch

‘May Take Him for Dinner’ – Rohit Sharma Reacts to Dropping an Easy Catch To Deny Axar Patel a Hat-Trick

Rohit Sharma admitted that he missed an easy catch and should have taken it.
9:28 am
Sagar Paul
Mohammed Shami

‘Was for My’: Mohammed Shami Reveals Who He Dedicated His Flying Kiss to After Taking Fifer Against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025

Shami could be seen looking up at the heavens with his arms raised.
12:08 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli

‘How long will Team India endure?’: Virat Kohli faces the wrath of fans after a subpar 22 off 38 against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025

Kohli's laborious innings was ended by Rishad Hossain in the end.
12:01 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy