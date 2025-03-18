News
Jitesh Sharma Captaincy options
news
Last updated: March 18, 2025

‘Fast bowlers can be great captains, but..’ – RCB Star Opens Up On Captaincy Options for India

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

He gave the example of Australia and SRH skipper Pat Cummins.

Jitesh Sharma Captaincy options

India wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma believes a fast bowler can become the captain of a team only in the game’s shorter formats. Jitesh cited player workload as the reason for the same. Australia’s Pat Cummins leads his country in Tests and ODIs and is also the current captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Under his captaincy, SRH, who finished 10th in IPL 2023, reached the final of IPL 2024 where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

“If you ask for my point of view, I think a fast bowler can be a captain, but only in shorter formats, not in longer formats. Their body already goes through immense strain because they bowl at 140-145 km/h. They need to take care of themselves. If they develop a niggle or an injury, they need to rest for two overs and then come back,” Jitesh, one of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) newest recruits, told Cricxtasy during an exclusive interview.

ALSO READ:

“So, my opinion is that fast bowlers can be great captains in shorter formats. Why can’t a fast bowler be a captain? Look at Pat Cummins. Hyderabad’s team was at number 10 one season, and under his leadership, they reached the final. Not just him, but his thought process played a big role,” he added.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE ON CRICXTASY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Jitesh Sharma gives Jasprit Bumrah’s example

The 31-year-old explained that captaincy is not about if a batter or a wicketkeeper is good at it. According to him, the most important aspect of captaincy is how the skipper reads the game. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah led India in a couple of Tests against Australia Down Under earlier this season. Under his captaincy, India won the first Test in Perth. There have been calls to make Bumrah the next India captain.

“Captaincy isn’t about whether a wicketkeeper or a batsman is better at it. It’s about who can read the game well. Look at Bumrah Bhai’s record—where has he gone wrong?”, he stated. “Anyone can be a captain. Sometimes, coaches run the team from the outside. What’s the load on them? It’s just about strategy,” opined the Vidarbha cricketer.

