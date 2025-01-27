Former CSK Star Backs Tilak Varma To Play All Formats for India Soon

He gave this statement as Tilak made an unbeaten 72 off 55 balls, which saw India win by two wickets while chasing 166. The win also gave India a 2-0 lead in the series.

Former CSK and Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu praised Tilak Varma after his match-winning performance in the second T20I against England at Chennai.

Ambati Rayudu believes that Tilak Varma could play for India in all three formats. He gave this statement as Tilak made an unbeaten 72 off 55 balls, which saw India win by two wickets while chasing 166. The win also gave India a 2-0 lead in the series.

Tilak Varma began his innings aggressively. He kept the English bowlers on the back foot from the start. As wickets fell regularly, he changed his approach. He anchored the innings and showed great awareness in the final overs.

Tilak guided India to a thrilling win. Staying unbeaten, he hit the winning runs with four balls to spare. He received the Player of the Match award for his brilliant knock that had four boundaries and five sixes.

ALSO READ:

Rayudu Hails Tilak Varma as a Future Superstar

Speaking to Star Sports, Ambati Rayudu praised youngster Tilak Varma by tagging him as potential superstar for Indian cricket. Rayudu feels that such skills and maturity will not restrict Tilak’s game to the T20 platform alone.

“I feel India has got a huge superstar, and he can become an all-format player. It’s not that he is only a T20 player. Considering the maturity he showed today (India vs England 2nd T20I), he has the ability to be a match-winner for India for many years. So I feel he should be backed in every format, ” Rayudu said.

Tilak Varma’s Stunning Consistency in T20Is

Tilak Varma has shown exceptional consistency in T20Is, achieving an impressive streak of 318 runs without being dismissed in his last four innings, including two centuries.

Ambati Rayudu has also pointed out the role of the captain, Suryakumar Yadav, in helping build the confidence and trust of Tilak, and he acknowledges that Tilak has repaid the faith with great performances. Rayudu talked about Tilak’s growth and potential by praising his talent and his contributions on the field.

“He is a superstar cricketer, and I have seen him grow in Hyderabad. He has played four extraordinary knocks. Since Suryakumar Yadav has become the captain, the confidence he has been given and the trust that has been shown in him, he is repaying it fully,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.