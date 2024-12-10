Former RCB Player Punished by ICC For Heated Altercation with Fourth Umpire

While Alzarri Joseph’s on-field contributions remain vital, his repeated disciplinary lapses cast a shadow over his growing reputation.

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, a former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player who went unsold in IPL 2025 Auction recently, has landed in hot water with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a verbal altercation with the fourth umpire during the first ODI against Bangladesh in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The 28-year-old was penalized for using abusive language and received a demerit point alongside a fine amounting to 25% of his match fee.

The incident unfolded prior to the start of play when Joseph was warned by the fourth umpire, Gregory Brathwaite, to avoid stepping on the pitch with his spikes. In response, Joseph engaged in a heated exchange, using foul language to express his displeasure.

Match officials, including on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Leslie Reifer, along with third umpire Asif Yaqoob, reported the matter, leading to the charge of a Level 1 breach under the ICC Code of Conduct. This offence carries a maximum penalty of 50% of a player’s match fee and one or two demerit points.

Joseph accepted the charge and the penalty without contest, meaning a formal hearing was not required. This marks his second disciplinary offence in the past 24 months, following an incident during an ODI against England, where he was reprimanded for an outburst directed at teammate Shai Hope.

Despite the controversy, Joseph showed his prowess with the ball, claiming two wickets to help restrict Bangladesh to 294/6 in their allotted 50 overs. He dismissed Tanzid Hasan (60) and Soumya Sarkar (19), finishing with figures of 10-0-67-2. While Joseph’s performance was commendable, it was Romario Shepherd who stood out as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 10-1-51-3. Jayden Seales also contributed with one scalp.

Bangladesh’s innings was built on Tanzid Hasan’s steady knock at the top but Sherfane Rutherford’s blistering 113 off just 80 deliveries in the second half stole the show for West Indies. Rutherford’s innings tilted the scales decisively in the West Indies’ favour.

Contributions from captain Shai Hope (86) and Justin Greaves (41) further anchored the chase. The hosts reached the target with 15 balls to spare, claiming a five-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The preceding Test series between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams securing a win apiece. However, neither side remains in contention for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, leaving the focus firmly on white-ball cricket.

The Caribbeans will now aim to seal the ODI series in the second game, scheduled for Tuesday. While Joseph’s on-field contributions remain vital for the team, his repeated disciplinary lapses cast a shadow over his growing reputation as a leader of the West Indies bowling attack.

For now, the spotlight remains firmly on the fiery pacer, as fans and officials alike hope for a greater focus on the game and fewer distractions from disciplinary issues in the future.