News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Neil Brand applauds Paarl Royals Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Mumbai Indians Dewald Brevis
news
Last updated: April 15, 2025

‘Sky is the Limit’: Former South Africa Captain Backs Paarl Royals Sensation and Ex-Mumbai Indians Star For Bigger Honours

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The Paarl Royals' batter recently scored a vital 114.

Neil Brand applauds Paarl Royals Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Mumbai Indians Dewald Brevis

The former South Africa Captain Neil Brand applauded the Paarl Royals and Mumbai Indians youngsters Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis. He believes that the 19-year-old Pretorius should earn a spot soon in the national team after his consistent performances in the One-Day Cup and the SA20 league. According to Brand, the “sky is the limit” for both these players.

“I was saying to [batting coach] Albie Morkel that his batsmanship in the last couple of days has been incredible to watch. Just the way he’s figured out what the bowlers are trying to do and his plans to combat that have been phenomenal to watch. He’s got all the shots, all the talent in the world; he’s really hungry to score runs and hits thousands of balls every week. The sky is the limit for him and for [Dewald] Brevis as well,” he stated.

Notably, Brand led the Proteas in the two-match Test series against New Zealand in February 2024 in the absence of their usual skipper, Temba Bavuma. He scored 66 runs in four innings at an average of 16.50. However, the Black Caps won the series with a score line of 2-0.

ALSO READ:

Dewald Brevis for Mumbai Indians

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians bought the Proteas youngster for INR 3 crore in the IPL 2022 player auction. The 21-year-old made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders and notched up 161 runs in seven matches in that edition.

However, he didn’t get to play any of their matches in the IPL 2023. Last season, he featured in three matches and scored 69 runs at an average of 23. The batter went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction following his release from the MI squad.

Currently, MI are positioned in seventh place in the IPL 2025 points table. They have managed to win only two out of their six matches so far. The Hardik Pandya and Co. will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Dewald Brevis
Lhuan-Dre Pretorius
Mumbai Indians
Neil Brand
Paarl Royals
South Africa

Related posts

Marcus Stoinis Punjab Kings PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025

Why Is Marcus Stoinis Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against KKR?

Marcus Stoinis has played all five matches for Punjab Kings this season.
8:05 pm
Vishnu PN
rishabh pant ipl 2025 lsg

Former India Batter Points To A Specific Flaw In Rishabh Pant’s White-Ball Game Mastered By Virat Kohli

The LSG captain managed to score only 103 runs from seven matches in IPL 2025
7:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
Why Is Moeen Ali Not in KKR Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

Why Is Moeen Ali Not in KKR Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

The news was confirmed by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane during the coin toss.
7:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘They Can Always Look At’: Former India Cricketer on How Mumbai Indians Can Use Rohit Sharma Amid His Poor Form in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma has scored just 56 runs from five matches.
6:59 pm
Vishnu PN
Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant Captaincy LSG vs CSK IPL 2025

‘Result Might Have Been Different’: Former India Player Criticises Rishabh Pant Captaincy During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

The hosts lost the match by five wickets.
3:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ramandeep Singh KKR IPL 2025

‘Want To Be All-Rounder’: KKR Star Aspires for Bigger Role After Promising Start in T20 Cricket

KKR retained him for INR 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.
2:51 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.