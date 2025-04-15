‘Sky is the Limit’: Former South Africa Captain Backs Paarl Royals Sensation and Ex-Mumbai Indians Star For Bigger Honours

The Paarl Royals' batter recently scored a vital 114.

The former South Africa Captain Neil Brand applauded the Paarl Royals and Mumbai Indians youngsters Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis. He believes that the 19-year-old Pretorius should earn a spot soon in the national team after his consistent performances in the One-Day Cup and the SA20 league. According to Brand, the “sky is the limit” for both these players.

“I was saying to [batting coach] Albie Morkel that his batsmanship in the last couple of days has been incredible to watch. Just the way he’s figured out what the bowlers are trying to do and his plans to combat that have been phenomenal to watch. He’s got all the shots, all the talent in the world; he’s really hungry to score runs and hits thousands of balls every week. The sky is the limit for him and for [Dewald] Brevis as well,” he stated.

Notably, Brand led the Proteas in the two-match Test series against New Zealand in February 2024 in the absence of their usual skipper, Temba Bavuma. He scored 66 runs in four innings at an average of 16.50. However, the Black Caps won the series with a score line of 2-0.

Dewald Brevis for Mumbai Indians

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians bought the Proteas youngster for INR 3 crore in the IPL 2022 player auction. The 21-year-old made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders and notched up 161 runs in seven matches in that edition.

However, he didn’t get to play any of their matches in the IPL 2023. Last season, he featured in three matches and scored 69 runs at an average of 23. The batter went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction following his release from the MI squad.

Currently, MI are positioned in seventh place in the IPL 2025 points table. They have managed to win only two out of their six matches so far. The Hardik Pandya and Co. will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17.

