ILT20 2025 Live Streaming, Playoffs: ILT20 2025 Live Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

The ILT20 2025 playoffs will begin on February 5 with the Qualifier 1 to be played at the Dubai International Stadium.
The ILT20 2025 playoffs will begin on February 5 with the Qualifier 1 to be played at the Dubai International Stadium. The Eliminator will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 6. The juggernaut will then move to Sharjah on February 7 for Qualifier 2 on February 7. Finally, the final will be played on February 9 in Dubai.
The Desert Vipers, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals are the four teams that have made it to the playoffs.
Viewers can watch the live streaming of the ILT20 2025 Playoffs on the Zee5 app and website in India.
Viewers can watch the ILT20 Playoffs live telecast on the Zee network.
ALSO READ:
Qualifier 1 – Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
Eliminator – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Qualifier 2 – Sharjah International Stadium, Sharjah
Final – Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.