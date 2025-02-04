ILT20 2025 Live Streaming, Playoffs: ILT20 2025 Live Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

The ILT20 2025 playoffs will begin on February 5 with the Qualifier 1 to be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

The ILT20 2025 playoffs will begin on February 5 with the Qualifier 1 to be played at the Dubai International Stadium. The Eliminator will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 6. The juggernaut will then move to Sharjah on February 7 for Qualifier 2 on February 7. Finally, the final will be played on February 9 in Dubai.

The Desert Vipers, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals are the four teams that have made it to the playoffs.

Where to watch ILT20 2025 Playoffs Live Streaming in India?

Viewers can watch the live streaming of the ILT20 2025 Playoffs on the Zee5 app and website in India.

Where to watch ILT20 2025 Playoffs Live Telecast on TV in India?

Viewers can watch the ILT20 Playoffs live telecast on the Zee network.

Where are the ILT20 2025 Playoff games taking place?

Qualifier 1 – Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Eliminator – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Qualifier 2 – Sharjah International Stadium, Sharjah

Final – Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

ILT20 2025 Playoffs Match Details:

Qualifier 1 – Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals- Dubai International Stadium, 8 PM IST

Eliminator – MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8 PM IST

Qualifier 2 – Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator – Sharjah International Stadium, 8 PM IST

Final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 – Dubai International Stadium, 7:30 PM IST

