‘It’s an Insult’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Slams Babar Azam’s Father for Scathing Attack at Ex-Players, PCB

He was furious with the comments of Babar Azam's father. Babar was recently dropped from the Pakistan T20I side to face New Zealand.

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal expressed unhappiness after ex-captain Babar Azam’s father shared a long post on Instagram criticising former cricketers and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

‘Family should not comment’: Kamran Akmal

Akmal explained that no cricketer’s family must comment on PCB’s policies and added that Azam’s father’s comments are an insult to the country’s cricket board.

“The family should not comment on PCB’s policies. Whether it is the family or any other player, you should not comment on PCB’s policies. It’s an insult to the PCB and he shouldn’t be posting such stuff,” Akmal said on ARY news channel which is based in Pakistan.

“I also went through a very bad time but I had told my father and my brothers that it is not your job to reply, speak and post, you should mind your own business, this is my matter. PCB understands it better, whatever decision they took for me. In my opinion, this is the policy that every player’s family will have to follow,” he added.

What Babar Azam’s father had posted

Azam Siddique, Babar Azam’s father, had criticised former players and PCB in the aftermath of his son being dropped from the Pakistan T20I team to face New Zealand in an upcoming series.

“Boss is Always Right. Member of ICC’s Twenty20 of the year team and even after getting the cap, he will drop. It is okay. He will perform in National T20 and in PSL. Insha Allah, he will come back soon after performing in the team. That’s the only respectable. They are very big former players. They are requested to keep their words right. If someone answers back, they may not be able to tolerate. You are the past and the door will never open,” he had written on Instagram.



Babar scored 87 runs from two matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Although he scored a fifty against New Zealand, he was criticised for the pacing of his innings. Babar had reached his fifty off only 81 deliveries. Pakistan crashed out of the Champions Trophy following defeats to New Zealand and India. Their third group match against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain in Rawalpindi and both teams ended up sharing a point each.

