KKR and Mumbai Indians Recruits Dazzle Ahead of IPL 2025 but Fall Short in SA20 2025 Clash
News
January 11, 2025 - 10:20 am

KKR and Mumbai Indians Recruits Dazzle Ahead of IPL 2025 but Fall Short in SA20 2025 Clash

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Together, they built a massive 154-run partnership for the first wicket.

KKR and Mumbai Indians Recruits Dazzle Ahead of IPL 2025 but Fall Short in SA20 2025 Clash

KKR’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mumbai Indians’ Will Jacks, playing for Pretoria Capitals, impressed ahead of the IPL 2025, but couldn’t succeed in the SA20 2025 match against Durban’s Super Giants.

While Rahmanullah Gurbaz was re-bought by KKR for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, Will Jacks was acquired for INR 5.25 crore by the Mumbai Indians.

Also Read: Former RCB Player Hails Rajasthan Royals’ Latest Signing at IPL 2025 Auction As ‘Bonafide Superstar’

Gurbaz and Jacks Shine Despite Pretoria Capitals’ Loss

In the match against Durban’s Super Giants, Pretoria Capitals were chasing a target of 210. Gurbaz and Jacks opened the innings and dominated the bowlers.

Gurbaz smashed 89 runs off 43 balls, hitting 3 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 206.98, while Jacks scored 64 off 35 balls, with 3 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 182.86.

Together, they built a massive 154-run partnership for the first wicket, which ended in the 13th over when Gurbaz got out.

At that point, the Capitals were in a strong position to win, but a batting collapse followed, with quick wickets falling, including Jacks in the 15th over.

Despite the loss, both Gurbaz and Jacks impressed with their performances, giving their respective IPL teams plenty to be excited about ahead of the 2025 season.

Super Giants Defeat Capitals by 2 Runs in SA20 Nail-Biter

Super Giants scored a huge 209/4 with Kane Williamson making 60*, Bryce Parsons 47, and Wiaan Mulder scoring quickfire 45*. Senuran Muthusamy was the standout bowler for the Capitals with 3/21.

Also Read: Former India Player Makes Explosive Revelation About Ashwin’s Retirement, Blames Gautam Gambhir-Led Management

The Capitals started brilliantly, with Will Jacks (64) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (89) adding a record 154-run partnership. But Noor Ahmad (2/34) dismissed both openers, and the Capitals’ middle order collapsed.

Naveen-ul-Haq defended 14 runs in the last over, while Keshav Maharaj’s smart captaincy, including a tight 19th over, saw the Super Giants win by just 2 runs despite the Capitals’ brilliant start.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Pretoria Capitals
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
SA20
SA20 2025
Will Jacks

Pakistan have announced their 15-man squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies, starting next week.

Pakistan Ignore Premier Players Yet Again in Test Squad for West Indies Series

A few prominent names are absent from the team, including pacers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.
News
11/01/2025
BCCI has asked KL Rahul to feature in the IND vs ENG ODI series.

BCCI Cancels Rest, Asks Top Indian Star To Play in England ODI Series Before Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian team will play a white-ball series against the Three Lions, which will start with five T20Is, followed by the 50-over games.
News
11/01/2025

SRH’s New Death Bowling Weapon Delivers Sensational Bowling Performance in ODI Against New Zealand

His figures in the match were 7 overs, 1 maiden, 35 runs, 3 wickets, at an economy of 5.00. He, along with the other bowlers, helped his team win the game convincingly.
News
11/01/2025
Unwanted in IPL 2025 Auction, Veteran Batter Reminds Teams of His Revamped T20 Game With a Century in BBL

Unwanted in IPL 2025 Auction, Veteran Batter Reminds Teams of His Revamped T20 Game With a Century in BBL

The match was his first of the season as he was the part of Australia's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India that Australia won 3-1.
News
11/01/2025
smriti mandhana reaches 4000 wodi runs

WPL Winner Becomes The Second Indian Batter To Reach 4000 Runs In Women’s ODIs

The opening batter scored 41 as India comfortably beat Ireland by six wickets
News
11/01/2025
Mayank Yadav

Emerging India Pace Sensation Set To Miss England White-Ball Series Due to Yet Another Injury

He impressed with a breakout performance during the IPL 2024 season.
News
11/01/2025
