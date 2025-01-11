KKR and Mumbai Indians Recruits Dazzle Ahead of IPL 2025 but Fall Short in SA20 2025 Clash

Together, they built a massive 154-run partnership for the first wicket.

KKR’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mumbai Indians’ Will Jacks, playing for Pretoria Capitals, impressed ahead of the IPL 2025, but couldn’t succeed in the SA20 2025 match against Durban’s Super Giants.

While Rahmanullah Gurbaz was re-bought by KKR for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, Will Jacks was acquired for INR 5.25 crore by the Mumbai Indians.

Gurbaz and Jacks Shine Despite Pretoria Capitals’ Loss

In the match against Durban’s Super Giants, Pretoria Capitals were chasing a target of 210. Gurbaz and Jacks opened the innings and dominated the bowlers.

Gurbaz smashed 89 runs off 43 balls, hitting 3 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 206.98, while Jacks scored 64 off 35 balls, with 3 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 182.86.

Together, they built a massive 154-run partnership for the first wicket, which ended in the 13th over when Gurbaz got out.

At that point, the Capitals were in a strong position to win, but a batting collapse followed, with quick wickets falling, including Jacks in the 15th over.

Despite the loss, both Gurbaz and Jacks impressed with their performances, giving their respective IPL teams plenty to be excited about ahead of the 2025 season.

Super Giants Defeat Capitals by 2 Runs in SA20 Nail-Biter

Super Giants scored a huge 209/4 with Kane Williamson making 60*, Bryce Parsons 47, and Wiaan Mulder scoring quickfire 45*. Senuran Muthusamy was the standout bowler for the Capitals with 3/21.

The Capitals started brilliantly, with Will Jacks (64) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (89) adding a record 154-run partnership. But Noor Ahmad (2/34) dismissed both openers, and the Capitals’ middle order collapsed.

Naveen-ul-Haq defended 14 runs in the last over, while Keshav Maharaj’s smart captaincy, including a tight 19th over, saw the Super Giants win by just 2 runs despite the Capitals’ brilliant start.

