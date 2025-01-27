News
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite lauded Jomel Warrican for his marvellous performance in the team's historic win in Multan.
News
Last updated: January 27, 2025

‘As Amazing as Shamar in Australia’ – West Indies Captain Lauds Bowling Sensation for Match-winning Performance Against Pakistan

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

While comparing this win with their Gabba heroics last year, Brathwaite exclaimed this victory was equally amazing.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite lauded Jomel Warrican for his marvellous performance in the team’s historic win in Multan.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite lauded Jomel Warrican for his marvellous performance in the team’s historic win in Multan. Labelling him ‘outstanding’, Brathwaite pointed out how brilliantly he applied pressure right from the start.

“Jomel was outstanding. To see how he went about his bowling and the pressure he built from ball one – it was amazing. With the bat, you can’t come to him more. I think he did a fantastic job with the bat as well. But bowling-wise, I know he’s worked hard over the years.”

While comparing this win with their Gabba heroics last year, Brathwaite exclaimed this victory was equally amazing. He acknowledged how arduous it is to win a Test match in Pakistan.

“This one is right up there (with victory at The Gabba), both amazing Test wins. To come here, playing here in Pakistan, it’s never easy to win a Test match so to have done that is fantastic.”

Jomel Warrican ended as the series’ leading wicket-taker

While the West Indies batters found it hard to get going, the deck was tailor-made for their spinners, and Jomel Warrican made the most of it. He ended the series as the leading wicket-taker, snaring 19 wickets at an average of 9 and a strike rate of 22.68 in two matches, including two five-wicket hauls.

Also Read:

He also contributed with the willow, accumulating 85 runs at an average of 42.50, with a best of 36. His useful cameos with the bat gave that edge to the West Indies, and they revived after early wickets when they looked down and out in the second Test.

His all-round effort meant Warrican won the Player of the Series, and it will go down as one of the best performances by a Caribbean player in Asian conditions. Sure the decks were suitable, but he needed to put the ball into the right areas to snare wickets.

West Indies have registered some historic wins in the Test format away from home lately. The Gabba win was special, but this win came when they were certain to lose the game very early on the first day.

Jomel Warrican
Kraigg Brathwaite
PAK vs WI

