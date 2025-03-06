No Rohit Sharma as AB de Villiers Names Three Indian Greats in Top 5 ODI Batters of All Time

The list also featured one Australian and one Proteas legend.

Proteas great AB de Villiers recently named the top 5 ODI batters of all time. Amongst them were three Indian greats – MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Current India skipper Rohit Sharma, however, failed to make the list.

AB de Villiers first picked MS Dhoni as one of the game’s greatest players. Dhoni is arguably India’s best skipper, having led the team to victories in the 2007 T20 WC, 2011 ODI WC and 2013 Champions Trophy. Renowned for his leadership and finishing skills, especially in ODIs, Dhoni has amassed 12,303 runs at an average of over 50, including 73 fifties and 10 centuries.

De Villiers’ second pick was his close friend and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli. Kohli has had an unmatched impact and is popularly heralded as the chase master in the format. He is also India’s second-highest ODI run-scorer with 14,180 runs at an average of over 58, including a record 51 centuries and 74 fifties.

AB de Villiers reveals his Top 5 ODI batters of all time

Apart from the India duo, the South Africa legend named Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar alongside ex-Australian captain Ricky Ponting and South African all-rounder Jaques Kallis.

Known as the “God of Cricket,” Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer in the format, a lasting testament to his sheer class. Sachin retired with 18,426 ODI runs at an average of over 44, including 49 centuries, and also took 154 wickets with two five-wicket hauls.

De Villiers also named Ricky Ponting in his list. Ponting was a dominant force, leading Australia to multiple World Cup victories. He scored 13,704 ODI runs at an average of 42, with 30 centuries and 82 fifties.

Jacques Kallis rounded out de Villiers’ top five. The South African all-rounder excelled with both bat and ball, amassing 11,579 runs and 17 centuries, while also taking 273 wickets at an economy of just over 4, including two five-wicket hauls. Kallis is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history.

