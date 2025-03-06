News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
De Villiers named three Indian greats - MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.
news
Last updated: March 6, 2025

No Rohit Sharma as AB de Villiers Names Three Indian Greats in Top 5 ODI Batters of All Time

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The list also featured one Australian and one Proteas legend.

De Villiers named three Indian greats - MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

Proteas great AB de Villiers recently named the top 5 ODI batters of all time. Amongst them were three Indian greats – MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Current India skipper Rohit Sharma, however, failed to make the list.

AB de Villiers first picked MS Dhoni as one of the game’s greatest players. Dhoni is arguably India’s best skipper, having led the team to victories in the 2007 T20 WC, 2011 ODI WC and 2013 Champions Trophy. Renowned for his leadership and finishing skills, especially in ODIs, Dhoni has amassed 12,303 runs at an average of over 50, including 73 fifties and 10 centuries.

De Villiers’ second pick was his close friend and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli. Kohli has had an unmatched impact and is popularly heralded as the chase master in the format. He is also India’s second-highest ODI run-scorer with 14,180 runs at an average of over 58, including a record 51 centuries and 74 fifties.

ALSO READ:

AB de Villiers reveals his Top 5 ODI batters of all time

Apart from the India duo, the South Africa legend named Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar alongside ex-Australian captain Ricky Ponting and South African all-rounder Jaques Kallis.

Known as the “God of Cricket,” Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer in the format, a lasting testament to his sheer class. Sachin retired with 18,426 ODI runs at an average of over 44, including 49 centuries, and also took 154 wickets with two five-wicket hauls.

De Villiers also named Ricky Ponting in his list. Ponting was a dominant force, leading Australia to multiple World Cup victories. He scored 13,704 ODI runs at an average of 42, with 30 centuries and 82 fifties.

Jacques Kallis rounded out de Villiers’ top five. The South African all-rounder excelled with both bat and ball, amassing 11,579 runs and 17 centuries, while also taking 273 wickets at an economy of just over 4, including two five-wicket hauls. Kallis is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

AB de Villiers
MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Hardik Pandya India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final

Why Did Hardik Pandya Smile After Getting Out in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia? India All-Rounder Reveals the Reason

Hardik Pandya revealed why he smiled after getting out during the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final between India and Australia.
10:39 pm
Vishnu PN
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam

‘Boss Is Always Right’: Senior Pakistan Batter’s Father Blasts PCB, Critics After Recent Snub

He shared a long message on Instagram slamming critics and the Pakistan Cricket Board.
8:38 pm
Vishnu PN

RCB Fans Can Breathe Easy as Injured Batter Recovers in Time For IPL 2025

He missed the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 due to a hamstring injury.
8:50 pm
Disha Asrani
England Set To Make Retired Ben Stokes White-Ball Captain, Harry Brook To be Snubbed As Jos Buttler Successor

England Set To Make Retired Star White-Ball Captain, Harry Brook To be Snubbed As Jos Buttler Successor

Brook was expected to be the frontrunner after Buttler stepped down from captaincy.
8:51 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
England Great Defends Brendon McCullum and Co for ‘Relaxed Training Approach’ Criticism After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit

England Great Defends Brendon McCullum and Co for ‘Relaxed Training Approach’ Criticism After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his opinion.
7:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
KL Rahul

Former India Player Lambasts Management for Using Star India Batter Worse Than a ‘Spare Tyre’

His erratic use in the Indian playing XI over the years has triggered the former India cricketer.
6:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy