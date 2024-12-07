‘Prithvi Shaw is His Own Enemy’ – Former India Cricketer Delivers Scathing Remarks

He noted that Shaw’s natural hand-eye coordination is an asset, but poor fitness is hindering his performance.

Former Indian cricketer Pravin Amre has delivered a blunt assessment of Prithvi Shaw’s struggles, stating that “Prithvi Shaw is his own enemy.” Shaw, once regarded as a future star for Indian cricket, now finds himself battling both on-field and off-field issues that threaten to derail his career entirely.

Although Prithvi Shaw has represented India in all three formats, he has struggled to secure a permanent spot in the team and last played for India in 2021. His career has been overshadowed by controversies, lack of discipline, and fitness problems.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s ‘Bail Swap’ Attempt Backfires in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Even during his time with Delhi Capitals in the IPL, his performances were inconsistent, and a reported fallout with head coach Ricky Ponting resulted in him being sidelined.

The low point came during the IPL 2025 mega auction, where Shaw, with a base price of INR 75 lakh, went unsold. This shocking development highlighted the significant decline of a player once seen as one of India’s most destructive young batters.

Pravin Amre Criticizes Prithvi Shaw’s Fitness Levels

Speaking to the Indian Express, Pravin Amre, who has worked with Shaw at Delhi Capitals, expressed disappointment in the batter’s lack of commitment to fitness. Amre believes that shedding 10 kilograms would not only improve Shaw’s fitness but also help him regain his natural rhythm at the crease.

Amre also acknowledged Shaw’s undeniable talent but stressed that indiscipline is his biggest hurdle. He emphasized that Shaw must take responsibility for his own career since no one else can motivate him at this stage. The message was clear that Shaw’s success depends on his dedication to improving his fitness and focusing on practice.

“What we want, to be honest, is that he loses 10 kgs and becomes match fit. What is stopping him is his fitness. Nobody has a doubt about his cricketing skill. He is God-gifted but the problem is, he is his own enemy. Now, I don’t think anybody can motivate him. Everybody tried and I think he has to motivate himself now. Nobody else can help him. If you are going through a tough time, go and hit the nets. He has to hit the gym and the nets both,” Amre said.

Amre Urges Shaw to Focus on Fitness for Career Revival

Pravin Amre highlighted concerns about Prithvi Shaw’s lack of fitness, emphasizing that his excess weight affects his timing, footwork, and ability to transfer weight during shots.

Also Read: India Risk Points Penalty for Slow Over Rate? Where Will They Stand in the WTC Points Table

He noted that Shaw’s natural hand-eye coordination is an asset, but poor fitness is hindering his performance. Amre urged Shaw to focus on improving his fitness to regain form and avoid further decline.

“But in his case that time has been long and that is what we are worried about. He should not go in a reverse direction now from here. He is now an adult, to be honest, he has to help himself right now. He has good hand-eye coordination. But for that timing, he needs to have proper footwork. And because of that body weight, he is late on the ball. He is not able to transfer the weight, his feet are not moving. He is not in the right position. And that is why we want him to work on his fitness,” he added.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.