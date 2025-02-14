News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Former RCB bowler Wanindu Hasaranga to miss ODI series against New Zealand after sustaining a hamstring injury
news
Last updated: February 14, 2025

Rajasthan Royals’ Spinner Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 With 3 for 23 Against Australia

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Former RCB bowler Wanindu Hasaranga to miss ODI series against New Zealand after sustaining a hamstring injury

Rajasthan Royals’ new recruit Wanindu Hasaranga once again reminded everyone why he is highly rated across the world, with a superb spell of 3-23 against Australia that set up a 2-0 ODI series victory for Sri Lanka on Friday.

Hasaranga, who was bought by the Royals for INR 5.2 crore in the Indian Premier League 2025 auction, had a decent outing in the first ODI with figures of 1-47 from his six overs. Sri Lanka had won the match by 49 runs thanks to a counterattacking 127 from captain Charith Asalanka and allrounder Dunith Wellalage 4-40.

Sri Lanka batters shine again led by captain Charith Asalanka

In the second ODI, Sri Lanka were in a much stronger position by setting the visitors a target of 282 on a turning track at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Asalanka once again was excellent with an unbeaten 78 off 66 balls while opener Nishan Madushka contributed with 51.

However, it was wicket keeper batter Kusal Mendis’ 101 that helped Sri Lanka post 281/4 in 50 overs.

Australia captain Steve Smith used seven bowling options, including four spin options but only Adam Zampa and three pacers were successful in picking up a wicket each.

Also Read:

The visitors, who were all out for 165 while chasing 215 in the first ODI, fared much worse in the second game as Lankan spinners ran riot on a spinning track.

Pacer Asith Fernando began the demolition work by sending back the top three of Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Travis Head for paltry scores before Wellalage joined the party. The leftarmer ran through the middle order by sending back Josh Inglis (22) to break the partnership of 46 with captain Steve Smith and then castling Glenn Maxwell for a single run.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage rip through Australia

Hasaranga then stepped up by getting a Aaron Hardie to knick a simple catch to the slip and 

then brought an end to Smith’s resistance with a gorgeous legbreak that hit the right-hander low on the pads. Even a review couldn’t help much as Australia were limping at 83/7.

The 27-year-old then tossed one up to Sean Abbott who went for a poor sweep and was trapped plumb in front. Wellalage mopped up the remaining two wickets to finish with 4-35 and set up a 174-run victory for Sri Lanka.

These are good signs for Rajasthan Royals, who battled it out with Mumbai Indians in the November auction to buy Hasaranga.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 auction
Rajasthan Royals
Sri Lanka
Wanindu Hasaranga

Related posts

IPL-Like Player Ban in WPL? Former India Player Reveals BCCI’s Stance After Star Players Pull Out

The 47-year-old shed light on the possibility of the board attending to this matter. 
5:48 pm
Disha Asrani
brendon mccullum

‘Factually Incorrect’: Brendon McCullum Refutes Former Batter’s Claims On England’s Preparation For India Series

4:26 pm
Samarnath Soory
Delhi Capitals (DC) will be concerned about the form of their premium overseas batter, Jake Fraser-McGurk, before IPL 2025.

Concerns Raise for Delhi Capitals (DC) Before IPL 2025! Star Batter Registers Another Low Score To Prolong His Slump

His latest failure came against Sri Lanka in the second ODI, where he could only assemble nine runs in as many balls before departing back to the pavilion.
3:33 pm
Darpan Jain
champions trophy

ICC Hikes Champions Trophy Prize Money, Winning Team’s Earnings Revealed

1:57 pm
Samarnath Soory
The fresh update comes from the New Zealand camp, as Ben Sears is ruled out of the competition due to a hamstring injury.

Injury Woes Mount Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand Pacer Ruled Out with Hamstring Injury

Ben Sears made his ODI debut for the Kiwis in the ongoing tri-series against Pakistan in Lahore.
1:33 pm
Darpan Jain
Former India batter and current expert Sanjay Manjrekar has made bold claims about Harshit Rana, stating he can become a bowling star.

Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts KKR Youngster To Be the Next Big Star for India

Harshit Rana’s progress can be gauged by the fact he was selected over Mohammed Siraj for the Champions Trophy 2025, even after Jasprit Bumrah’s absence.
11:30 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy