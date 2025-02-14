Rajasthan Royals’ Spinner Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 With 3 for 23 Against Australia

Rajasthan Royals’ new recruit Wanindu Hasaranga once again reminded everyone why he is highly rated across the world, with a superb spell of 3-23 against Australia that set up a 2-0 ODI series victory for Sri Lanka on Friday.

Hasaranga, who was bought by the Royals for INR 5.2 crore in the Indian Premier League 2025 auction, had a decent outing in the first ODI with figures of 1-47 from his six overs. Sri Lanka had won the match by 49 runs thanks to a counterattacking 127 from captain Charith Asalanka and allrounder Dunith Wellalage 4-40.

Sri Lanka batters shine again led by captain Charith Asalanka

In the second ODI, Sri Lanka were in a much stronger position by setting the visitors a target of 282 on a turning track at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Asalanka once again was excellent with an unbeaten 78 off 66 balls while opener Nishan Madushka contributed with 51.

However, it was wicket keeper batter Kusal Mendis’ 101 that helped Sri Lanka post 281/4 in 50 overs.

Australia captain Steve Smith used seven bowling options, including four spin options but only Adam Zampa and three pacers were successful in picking up a wicket each.

The visitors, who were all out for 165 while chasing 215 in the first ODI, fared much worse in the second game as Lankan spinners ran riot on a spinning track.

Pacer Asith Fernando began the demolition work by sending back the top three of Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Travis Head for paltry scores before Wellalage joined the party. The leftarmer ran through the middle order by sending back Josh Inglis (22) to break the partnership of 46 with captain Steve Smith and then castling Glenn Maxwell for a single run.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage rip through Australia

Hasaranga then stepped up by getting a Aaron Hardie to knick a simple catch to the slip and

then brought an end to Smith’s resistance with a gorgeous legbreak that hit the right-hander low on the pads. Even a review couldn’t help much as Australia were limping at 83/7.

The 27-year-old then tossed one up to Sean Abbott who went for a poor sweep and was trapped plumb in front. Wellalage mopped up the remaining two wickets to finish with 4-35 and set up a 174-run victory for Sri Lanka.

These are good signs for Rajasthan Royals, who battled it out with Mumbai Indians in the November auction to buy Hasaranga.

