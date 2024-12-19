Rajasthan Royals’ Teenage Sensation Shines on ODI Debut; Claims 4 Wickets including Two in Impressive Final Over

He was recently bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.5 crore in the IPL 2025 auction and made his RR fans proud with a stellar performance on his ODI debut.
Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation, Kwena Maphaka, shines on his ODI debut, taking 4 wickets against Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town.
Maphaka was recently bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.5 crore in the IPL 2025 auction and made his RR fans proud with a stellar performance on his ODI debut.
His first wicket came in the form of Saim Ayub, who had scored a century in the previous match and was looking solid at 25 in this game. Maphaka’s breakthrough marked his first-ever ODI wicket.
In his 7th over, Maphaka struck again, dismissing Mohammad Rizwan with a stunning caught-and-bowled effort. Rizwan, who was on 80 off 82 balls, pushed at a length ball that hit low to the left of Maphaka, who dived forward to complete a superb catch.
The teenager wasn’t done yet. In his 10th and final over, Maphaka dismissed Kamran Ghulam for 63, followed by a six from the second ball, but he bounced back immediately by taking the wicket of Haris Rauf on the third ball.
Maphaka finished his spell with figures of 4/72 in 9.5 overs, showing his ability to break partnerships despite being a bit expensive. His performance surely delighted Rajasthan Royals fans who must have been eager to see him in action.
Pakistan posted a total of 329/10 in 49.5 overs, with Rizwan scoring 80, Babar Azam contributing 73, and Kamran Ghulam adding 63 off 32 balls. For South Africa, Jansen took 3 wickets, and Maphaka claimed 4. In reply, at the time of writing the report, South Africa are 56-1 in 8.2 overs, needing 274 runs to win.
