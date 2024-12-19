News
Rajasthan Royals' Teenage Sensation Shines on ODI Debut
News
December 19, 2024 - 10:38 pm

Rajasthan Royals’ Teenage Sensation Shines on ODI Debut; Claims 4 Wickets including Two in Impressive Final Over

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He was recently bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.5 crore in the IPL 2025 auction and made his RR fans proud with a stellar performance on his ODI debut.

Rajasthan Royals' Teenage Sensation Shines on ODI Debut

Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation, Kwena Maphaka, shines on his ODI debut, taking 4 wickets against Pakistan at Newlands, Cape Town.

Maphaka was recently bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.5 crore in the IPL 2025 auction and made his RR fans proud with a stellar performance on his ODI debut.

Also Read: Packed Calendar! Dates Announced for WPL 2025 With Just One Week Gap From IPL 2025 Start

Maphaka’s Brilliant Bowling Performance

His first wicket came in the form of Saim Ayub, who had scored a century in the previous match and was looking solid at 25 in this game. Maphaka’s breakthrough marked his first-ever ODI wicket.

In his 7th over, Maphaka struck again, dismissing Mohammad Rizwan with a stunning caught-and-bowled effort. Rizwan, who was on 80 off 82 balls, pushed at a length ball that hit low to the left of Maphaka, who dived forward to complete a superb catch.

The teenager wasn’t done yet. In his 10th and final over, Maphaka dismissed Kamran Ghulam for 63, followed by a six from the second ball, but he bounced back immediately by taking the wicket of Haris Rauf on the third ball.

Maphaka finished his spell with figures of 4/72 in 9.5 overs, showing his ability to break partnerships despite being a bit expensive. His performance surely delighted Rajasthan Royals fans who must have been eager to see him in action.

ALSO READ: New Rajasthan Royals Pace Sensation Snacks Mohammad Rizwan on Helmet on ODI Debut [WATCH]

Maphaka Stars with Four Wickets as Pakistan Score 329

Pakistan posted a total of 329/10 in 49.5 overs, with Rizwan scoring 80, Babar Azam contributing 73, and Kamran Ghulam adding 63 off 32 balls. For South Africa, Jansen took 3 wickets, and Maphaka claimed 4. In reply, at the time of writing the report, South Africa are 56-1 in 8.2 overs, needing 274 runs to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Kwena Maphaka
Rajasthan Royals
RR
SA vs PAK

