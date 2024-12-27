News
RCB's Middle-order Beast Tim David Plays an Excellent 14-ball Cameo of 33 in BBL Clash Ahead of IPL 2025
News
December 27, 2024 - 4:23 pm

RCB's Middle-order Beast Plays an Excellent 14-ball Cameo of 33 in BBL Clash Ahead of IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He helped the Hurricanes score 26 in the Power Surge.

RCB's Middle-order Beast Tim David Plays an Excellent 14-ball Cameo of 33 in BBL Clash Ahead of IPL 2025

RCB’s middle-order powerhouse, Tim David, played an excellent 14-ball cameo of 33 for Hobart Hurricanes against Adelaide Strikers in a BBL clash at the Adelaide Oval.

He was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 3 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

Also Read: Terrible Mix-Up With Virat Kohli Leads to an Unfortunate Run-Out for Yashasvi Jaiswal [WATCH]

Tim David’s Explosive Cameo Powers Hurricanes’ Charge

In the match against Adelaide Strikers, Tim David came to the crease after the wicket of Nikhil Chaudhary, with the score at 124-4. He played a brilliant cameo of 33 off just 14 balls, which included 4 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 235.71. In the 15th over, he smashed Henry Thornton for 3 fours and 1 six. This showcased his aggressive style of play.

David was part of a quickfire partnership with Ben McDermott. They scored 54 runs in just 23 balls, with Tim David contributing the majority of the runs.

This cameo likely caught the attention of the RCB camp and their fans, who have placed their trust in him. David is expected to be a vital player for RCB in the upcoming IPL season.

Hurricanes Set a Challenging Total with Quickfire Contributions

The Hobart Hurricanes were asked to bat first, with Mitchell Owen departing early for eight. Caleb Jewell and Shai Hope led the recovery, reaching 43/1 at the end of the powerplay. Jewell was dismissed for 22, while Hope made 37 off 22 before falling just before the drinks break.

Also Read: ‘What Did You Do Wrong?’ – Nathan Lyon Asks a Hilarious Question to KL Rahul After His Demotion to No.3 [WATCH]

Ben McDermott and Nikhil Chaudhary put on 35 for the fourth wicket. Chaudhary was dismissed for 20. Tim David then played a quickfire knock of 33 off 14 balls. He helped the Hurricanes score 26 in the Power Surge.

McDermott finished unbeaten on 68, with Chris Jordan adding 17 as the Hurricanes posted 214/5. Jamie Overton was the standout bowler for the Strikers, taking two wickets for 27 runs.

At the time of writing, Adelaide Strikers are 106/1 in 9.2 overs. Darcy Short has been dismissed for 41. Matthew Short remains unbeaten on 41, while Chris Lynn is on 19*.

