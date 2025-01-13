News
Robin Uthappa Blasts Indian Thinktank for Poor Management of Domestic Run Machine Abhimanyu Easwaran During Border-Gavaskar Trophy
News
January 13, 2025 - 2:10 pm

Robin Uthappa Blasts Indian Thinktank for Poor Management of Domestic Run Machine During Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He has scored 7,674 runs in 101 first-class matches at an average of 48.87, including 27 centuries and 29 half-centuries.

Robin Uthappa Blasts Indian Thinktank for Poor Management of Domestic Run Machine Abhimanyu Easwaran During Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa slammed the Indian team management for their poor treatment of Abhimanyu Easwaran during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Easwaran was in the original squad but didn’t get a single opportunity to play even when Rohit Sharma missed the first Test. Instead, Devdutt Padikkal, who wasn’t in the squad initially, was called up to replace Rohit.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians’ X-Factor Player For IPL 2025 Flaunts Hitting Prowess Yet Again, Set To Push For Place In Starting XI

Uthappa Criticizes Management for Giving Easwaran False Hope

Speaking to Lallantop, Uthappa said that Easwaran has been performing consistently in domestic cricket by scoring more than 1000 runs every year. He said it was not fair to include him in the squad and then not giving him a chance. It gives the player false hope.

Uthappa said that it is wrong to give Easwaran the impression that he has a chance if he is not going to be considered for selection.

“He is scoring 1000 runs in every year in the domestic cricket. If you are playing him then don’t give the false hope to that person,” he said.

Further, Uthappa took another dig at the management, saying they should tell him directly if they do not want to give him chances.

The former cricketer further elaborated that the management should be honest with Easwaran if they don’t see him in their schemes. He added that Easwaran could have been one of the key players for the series, just like Pujara, and deserved to know about his role and future.

“Abhimanyu Easwaran could have become a Pujara on this tour. He didn’t get any chance. Just tell him on the face that you don’t belong to the international cricket and you keep scoring runs in domestic cricket,” Uthappa added.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored 7,674 runs in 101 first-class matches at an average of 48.87, including 27 centuries and 29 half-centuries.

Also Read: 3 Players India Could Consider As Vice-Captain to Jasprit Bumrah in the Test Team

Uthappa Questions Lack of Opportunities for Players Like Nair

He drew attention to Karun Nair’s case while mentioning that though Nair had scored a triple century, he was dropped after two poor Test performances. This was shocking and was an example of how the players were not being given enough opportunities to prove themselves.

“There are so many players, Karun Nair was dropped after scoring a triple century. He didn’t do well in the two Tests and he was dropped. It was a shocker,” he further said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abhimanyu Easwaran
BGT
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Indian Cricket Team
Robin Uthappa

