SA20 2025 Live Streaming, Playoffs: SA20 2025 Live Telecast Details in India & Other Countries, Date, Time, and Fixtures

The SA20 2025 league stage has ended and we now get underway with the business end of the tournament in the playoffs.
The four teams that have secured a spot in the SA20 playoffs are MI Cape Town (MICT), Paarl Royals (PR), Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), and Joburg Super Kings (JSK).
The SA20 playoffs will start off with Qualifier 1 followed by an Eliminator and Qualifier 2 before the summit clash.
However, the team that loses Qualifier 1 will have another opportunity to reach the Final. They will face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2, similar to how it works in the IPL playoffs.
The SA20 2025 final is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on February 8, featuring a showdown between the winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.
Viewers can watch the live streaming of the SA20 2025 Playoffs on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website in India
Here is the complete list of streaming platforms for all major locations (outside India):
|Region
|Platform/Channel
|United Kingdom & Northern Ireland
|Sky Sports
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|South-East Asia & New Zealand
|Willow
|North America, Caribbean & Continental Europe
|Willow
|Middle East & North Africa
|Etisalat
Viewers can watch the SA20 2025 playoffs live telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD, and Sports 18-2 TV channels in India.
Qualifier 1: MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals; February 4 (9pm IST)
Eliminator: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings; February 6 (9pm IST)
Qualifier 2: Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator; February 7 (9pm IST)
Final: TBC vs TBC; February 9 (9pm IST)
